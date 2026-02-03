The great shift: How suburban dreams are redrawing city life
From the chaos of city cores to the calm of the peripheries, suburbanization mirrors our biological and social evolution — a modern migration shaped by comfort, identity, and change
Where do people truly wish to live: amidst the buzz of the city or in the quiet embrace of its outskirts? This question has fascinated sociologists and demographers for decades. Human settlements have always reflected the priorities of their times, a truth beautifully captured by Abraham Maslow’s “Hierarchy of Needs” (1943).