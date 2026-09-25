The heat beneath the cloud

The global race to build artificial intelligence is creating a parallel race for electricity, water, land and infrastructure The artificial intelligence revolution is often described in terms of algorithms, chips and software. But behind every AI model lies a physical infrastructure that is rapidly expanding across the world: vast data centres filled with high-density servers, connected by fibre-optic cables and supported by power plants, substations, transmission networks and cooling systems. The cloud, in other words, is not weightless. The worldwide appetite for computing has triggered unprecedented investment in data-centre infrastructure. Global hyper-scalers spent more than $400 billion in capital expenditure in 2025, according to figures compiled for this analysis, with spending projected to increase further in 2026. At the same time, electricity consumption by data centres is rising sharply. Global data centres consumed about 415 TWh of electricity in 2024, equivalent to around 1.5 per cent of global electricity demand. The International Energy Agency projects that this could more than double to around 945 TWh by 2030 under its base scenario. Artificial intelligence is changing the equation further. Conventional server racks typically required only a few kilowatts, while high-density AI racks using graphics processing units can demand 30–100 kW or more per rack. A technology that appears virtual therefore has an increasingly substantial physical energy footprint.

The electricity race

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The pressure is particularly visible in countries competing to become AI and cloud-computing hubs. India's data-centre electricity consumption was estimated at around 13–17 TWh in 2024 and could rise to 45–65 TWh by 2030, with an upside scenario approaching 90 TWh. Operational IT capacity has grown from roughly 520 MW in 2020 to about 1.5 GW in 2025, while investment commitments have crossed $95 billion. The geography of this expansion is shaped by access to electricity, fibre connectivity and land. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru have emerged as major Indian hubs. Similar patterns are visible globally, from Northern Virginia and Texas in the United States to Singapore, Frankfurt, London and emerging Asian technology corridors. The result is a new infrastructure competition: not merely for data, but for reliable electricity at scale. Data centres cannot tolerate prolonged power interruptions. They therefore require redundant grid connections, backup generators and increasingly dedicated energy infrastructure. In regions where electricity systems are already under pressure, rapid data-centre construction can become part of a wider debate about competing demands on the grid.

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Water beneath the cloud

Electricity is only one part of the resource equation. Servers generate enormous amounts of heat, and that heat has to be removed continuously. Depending on the cooling technology, data centres can consume substantial quantities of water, particularly where evaporative cooling is used. The analysis estimates that Indian data centres consumed approximately 150 billion litres of water in 2024–25, potentially increasing to 358 billion litres annually by 2030. For a 100-MW facility, daily water intake can range from roughly 800,000 to 2 million litres, depending on the cooling system. Globally, the concern is increasingly about location as much as technology. A facility using an efficient cooling system can still create local pressure if it is built in a water-stressed basin. This has already become a contentious issue in several parts of the world. Data-centre development in drought-prone regions has raised questions about whether industrial water demand should compete with municipal, agricultural and ecological requirements. Technology is beginning to respond. Direct-to-chip liquid cooling, immersion cooling and closed-loop systems can reduce dependence on conventional evaporative cooling. But efficiency improvements do not eliminate the question of where new facilities should be built.

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When backup power pollutes

The pursuit of uninterrupted computing also creates another environmental challenge. When grid electricity fails, data centres rely on backup systems to keep servers operational. Diesel generators remain an important component of this infrastructure. The source material estimates that about 95 per cent of Indian data centres depend on diesel generators. Environmental applications for proposed facilities elsewhere in India illustrate the potential scale: some projects involve hundreds of engines. During extended outages, these generators can become local sources of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides. This creates a paradox at the heart of the digital economy. AI is frequently presented as an enabler of efficiency and, potentially, decarbonisation. Yet the infrastructure required to maintain uninterrupted computing can still depend on fossil fuels. The environmental footprint of AI therefore depends not only on what happens inside the server hall but also on how the electricity supporting it is generated and delivered.

A global issue, with local consequences

These pressures are increasingly visible at the level of individual communities. In India's Thane, for example, a proposed Amazon hyperscale data centre has become the subject of local protests. Amazon Data Services India acquired a roughly 54-acre parcel in Balkum in 2022 for about ₹1,870 crore. Subsequent environmental documentation proposed a 221,465 sq m facility across Balkum and Majiwada. Project documents indicate a proposed total power requirement of 422 MW and 193 diesel generator sets. Residents and local political actors have questioned the suitability of placing such large infrastructure within a rapidly urbanising area. The dispute illustrates a broader issue that is emerging in data-centre markets worldwide: who bears the local resource costs of infrastructure built to serve a global digital economy?

The same question can arise whether the facility is located beside a dense Indian city, an American technology corridor, a European industrial zone or a water-stressed region elsewhere.

Planning the AI economy

The challenge is not necessarily to stop data-centre expansion. Demand for computing is growing, and governments increasingly regard domestic digital infrastructure as economically and strategically important. India, for example, has linked domestic computing infrastructure to digital sovereignty and its AI ambitions. The India AI Mission has allocated $1.2 billion to expand access to more than 34,000 GPUs on domestic infrastructure. The question is how this expansion is planned. Future data-centre policy could increasingly have to consider three resources simultaneously: power, water and land. Facilities could be directed towards locations with adequate transmission capacity, low-carbon electricity and sustainable water availability. Cooling standards could favour closed-loop and liquid technologies, while batteries and renewable-energy systems could progressively reduce dependence on diesel backup. Such measures would move data-centre planning beyond a narrow investment-attraction model towards resource-aware infrastructure planning. The AI revolution may be powered by increasingly sophisticated algorithms, but its limits will ultimately be physical. Beneath the cloud are substations and transmission lines, cooling systems and water pipelines, diesel generators and fibre cables. As global demand for computing accelerates, the central question is no longer simply how much AI the world can build. It is where the infrastructure will go, what resources it will consume, and who will have to accommodate its physical footprint.

The future of the digital economy may be written in code. But it will be built on the ground.