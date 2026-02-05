DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / UPSC / The Indus Valley & India’s urban soul
PREMIUM

The Indus Valley & India’s urban soul

Slice of History: From baked bricks to smart cities, the Indus legacy still murmurs beneath our modern skylines

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mohenjodaro was one of the largest cities of the Indus Valley Civilisation, which flourished in the Indian subcontinent between 2600 BC and 1900 BC. It is located in the modern-day province of Sindh, Pakistan. iStock

The Indus Valley Civilisation (2600-1900 BC), stretching from Sutkagendor on the Makran coast to Alamgirpur in western Uttar Pradesh, was not merely South Asia’s first urban experiment, it was a refined, well-planned and profoundly human story of how people learned to live together in complex societies. The cities of Harappa, Mohenjodaro, Dholavira and Lothal were not primitive beginnings, but fully realised urban entities whose sophistication can still humble modern planners.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts