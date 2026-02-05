The Indus Valley & India’s urban soul

The Indus Valley Civilisation (2600-1900 BC), stretching from Sutkagendor on the Makran coast to Alamgirpur in western Uttar Pradesh, was not merely South Asia’s first urban experiment, it was a refined, well-planned and profoundly human story of how people learned to live together in complex societies. The cities of Harappa, Mohenjodaro, Dholavira and Lothal were not primitive beginnings, but fully realised urban entities whose sophistication can still humble modern planners.