The Power of Revision: Why the last 5 minutes can change your score

Well begun is half done, but well revised is even better. A UPSC essay is as much about what you know as it is about how accurately and precisely you communicate it. One may also say that though your first draft of writing creates the answer, it is revision that strengthens its impact. In this context, the last five minutes are crucial for polishing, tweaking and chiselling the essay to suit your purpose and intent to make it sparkle. I believe that revision should be viewed as a scoring move rather than time wasted. It is these small corrections of oversights and slips that can help you achieve greater clarity, stronger arguments, and better overall coherence.

The five-minute proofreading strategy

In this strain, the first step to take in your revising journey is to proofread your essay for inadvertent slips, for which you should reserve the last five minutes or so. In that time, it is wise to review spelling and grammar and identify repeated words, incomplete sentences, and incorrect awkward phrasing, all the while ensuring legibility. This time will also help you review paragraph breaks, headings (if used), and transitions. The aim is not to rewrite the whole paragraph or sentence but to prioritise high-value corrections. To my mind, the best strategy would be to first scan for spelling and grammatical errors, then check sentence construction and clarity, and lastly review logic, structure, and the conclusion.

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Securing argumentative cohesion

Another useful feature of reviewing and reassessing an essay is deciding if its arguments come across as a cohesive whole. It is therefore important for you to catch sudden jumps between ideas and check if claims are supported by reasoning, examples, or evidence. Also, looking for contradictions between the introduction, body, and conclusion. Additionally, do also differentiate between assertion and substantiation, remove sweeping generalisations, and check that the essay considers multiple dimensions rather than presenting a one-sided argument. This will help aid the clarity quotient of the essay.

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Next, it would be cogent to improve clarity and make every sentence count. Here you could review the essay for vague expressions, check whether readers can understand your assertions immediately, and delete overused phrases and repetitive arguments. In the same way, you could now also take a quick relook at establishing clear transitions and avoiding excessive jargon, ornate vocabulary, and overly long quotations.

Meeting core UPSC benchmarks

A UPSC essay mandates additional checks aside from these general aspects in several key areas. These would be to answer questions such as, ‘Does the essay address the exact topic throughout?’ ‘Is its structure easy to follow, with a clear introduction, a logically sequenced body, and a meaningful conclusion?’ ‘Have I explored all dimensions of the topic?’ and such like. This is so because your essay should also maintain continuity of ideas, develop a balanced and forward-looking argument, be constructive, and stay rooted in the central idea to present cogent and coherent arguments.

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What to avoid in the final review

At this point, it is also wise to discuss what should be avoided during the last five minutes that you keep for review. A good idea is to not be tempted to rewrite large sections and introduce fresh errors, add new arguments without adequate explanation, make unnecessary vocabulary substitutions, focus only on spelling while ignoring logical consistency, or spend too long on one sentence and miss broader structural issues. Not a good idea to change a sound argument merely because a different phrase seems more impressive. The last five minutes give us a final chance to make a lasting impact because revision is the final quality-check stage of essay writing. Indeed, no one can guarantee a dramatic increase in score, but revision is a practical way to skip avoidable weak points and achieve greater coherence, precision, balance, and readability, especially when supported by prior practice through mock essays.

A great recall: in the UPSC essay paper, the last five minutes are not an afterthought but the final opportunity to ensure that the quality of one's thinking is reflected in the quality of one's writing.