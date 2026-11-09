The psychology of cravings: From desserts to success

The festive season is the ideal time for anyone with a sweet tooth to satiate their cravings for puddings and desserts. The resulting dopamine release reinforces the brain's desire to repeat the experience. After a year of hard work, a thoughtful reward is well-deserved, and a cheat meal is earned rightfully without falling into a guilty-pleasure trap.

In the lives of civil services aspirants, a similar craving exists—the craving for success. They work hard and tirelessly for that elusive reward until their goal is achieved. When the news of a positive result finally arrives, it reverberates like shouts in a canyon across their close-knit peer groups. Steve Jobs’ famous quote, “Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish,” perfectly summarizes their roller-coaster journey, making the eventual moment of euphoria entirely worth the wait.

The 'November Theory' and the crucible of Mains results

A viral social media concept known as the "November Theory" claims that this season forces a major shift in people's love lives. The idea is that November marks the beginning of the holiday season, acting as a crucial period that determines whether a relationship will survive or end. Coincidentally, civil services aspirants' love and passion for their preparation are also tested during this exact month, as public service commissions tend to release impending Mains examination results during this season.

This year, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) officially declared the PCS Mains 2025 and UPSC CSE Mains 2026 results on November 4 and 5, 2026, respectively. A positive result automatically lights up a household with jubilation, leaving memories of grand Diwali celebrations and sumptuous treats with friends and family etched forever. Unfortunately, for aspirants on the wrong side of the result, it becomes a time for painful introspection. Very few families provide unconditional support for such ambitious dreams when the results do not mirror the best efforts put in.

The Meritocracy Crisis: UPSC vs. state commissions

The situation turns topsy-turvy for the youth when doubts are raised about the credibility of the examination system and the fairness of opportunity. While the UPSC continues to be a guiding pole star—living up to its extraordinary hype and consistently delivering time-bound results based on impeccable merit—state public service commissions often drop the ball and remain embroiled in controversies.

The Punjab government and the PPSC are currently facing severe heat over the PCS exam for taking aspirants for granted, raising serious questions about its fairness. Over the last five years, the PCS Executive Exam has been conducted only once (the ongoing PCS 2025 cycle, which is currently at the impending interview stage). In stark contrast, the neighboring Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, much like the UPSC, has managed to conduct five civil services examinations in five years without a miss.

Furthermore, instead of calling the standard 993 aspirants for the 331 advertised posts (as civil services interviews generally maintain a 3:1 candidate-to-seat ratio), the PPSC called only 751 candidates, alienating the majority of the 3,959 applicants. In some corners, the appearance of sequential roll numbers making it to the merit list is also being acrimoniously debated. Political parties emerge as the winners in such ugly slugfests, while the youth with shattered dreams are the ultimate losers.

Harnessing the demographic dividend through reform

India is currently passing through the golden phase of its demographic dividend. It must prioritize addressing youth aspirations to serve the nation and check the brain drain of bright minds. It is high time for State Public Service Commissions to rise to the challenge and emulate the benchmarks set by the UPSC in letter and spirit.

Implementing basic accountability measures is not a big ask. Commissions must:

Release fixed annual examination calendars.

Conduct fair examinations strictly on a merit basis.

Publish answer keys and cut-off marks in a timely manner.

Declare candidate names alongside their roll numbers across all stages of the results.

Extending the scope of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and integrating better technology into the examination process are other structural reforms worth implementing to foster transparency. It is a sad state of affairs when aspirants are forced to raise their voices and struggle in the streets just to have their genuine concerns addressed. The spectacle of desperation in their voices and anger in their eyes is deeply unsettling for any society. The youth are a nation's true assets and the backbone driving its socioeconomic growth trajectory.

Rising like a Phoenix: A mentor’s perspective

As mentors, we try our best to bring out the finest version of our aspirants and console them when the going gets tough in this ruthless, cut-throat competition. Success and failure are merely two sides of the same coin. There is no escaping the hand of fate, and maintaining a humble, calm, zen-like attitude helps immensely in navigating this perilous examination journey.

Undoubtedly, we find small islands of success stories amidst a vast ocean of failures, but that is precisely how a nation evolves in its quest for true meritocracy. As Winston Churchill famously remarked, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”