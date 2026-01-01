The Right to be Forgotten: Privacy’s new frontier in a permanently remembering world

In the digital age, memory has become ruthless. Search engines do not forget, social media does not forgive and algorithms rarely allow a second chance. A moment of accusation, a resolved dispute or even an acquittal can trail a person for life, resurfacing with every job application or casual online search. It is against this backdrop that the Right to be Forgotten (RTBF) has emerged as one of the most consequential and contested extensions of the Right to Privacy.