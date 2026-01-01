The Right to be Forgotten: Privacy’s new frontier in a permanently remembering world
As India’s Supreme Court steps in, the debate sharpens between digital dignity and the public’s right to know
In the digital age, memory has become ruthless. Search engines do not forget, social media does not forgive and algorithms rarely allow a second chance. A moment of accusation, a resolved dispute or even an acquittal can trail a person for life, resurfacing with every job application or casual online search. It is against this backdrop that the Right to be Forgotten (RTBF) has emerged as one of the most consequential and contested extensions of the Right to Privacy.