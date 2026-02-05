The science of remembering: How Spaced Repetition can transform your mind, discipline & destiny
From forgotten facts to unstoppable focus, discover how the world’s most powerful memory technique can sharpen your intellect, fortify your habits and supercharge your civil services preparation.
We’ve all been there cramming the night before an exam, memorising facts that vanish like mist by morning. Psychologists call this the Forgetting Curve, a steep decline in memory retention that begins within hours of learning something new. But what if there were a scientifically proven way to slow or even reverse that curve?