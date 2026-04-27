The silent casualty: When wars kill more than people
How modern conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are quietly dismantling the planet's ecological foundations and why every UPSC aspirant must understand this nexus
When the world debates war, it counts the dead, measures the displaced and tallies the ruins of cities. What it rarely counts is the rivers choked with oil, the forests turned to ash, the aquifers poisoned for generations. The environment does not bleed visibly. It does not appear in casualty reports. Yet in every modern conflict, it is among the first to fall and the last to recover.