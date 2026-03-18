The Stockdale Paradox: Faith in the fire of reality
Why confronting harsh truths, without surrendering hope, builds the kind of resilience that wins wars, changes lives and clears exams
Admiral James Stockdale was no ordinary soldier. Shot down over Vietnam and captured in 1965, he spent over seven years in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton”, a prisoner-of-war camp that crushed even the strongest spirits. Tortured repeatedly, isolated from fellow inmates and denied any certainty of freedom, Stockdale somehow endured.