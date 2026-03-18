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Home / UPSC / The Stockdale Paradox: Faith in the fire of reality
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The Stockdale Paradox: Faith in the fire of reality

Why confronting harsh truths, without surrendering hope, builds the kind of resilience that wins wars, changes lives and clears exams

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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To survive and succeed, one must hold two seemingly opposite beliefs — unwavering faith that you will prevail and complete acceptance of the harsh realities you face. IStock

Admiral James Stockdale was no ordinary soldier. Shot down over Vietnam and captured in 1965, he spent over seven years in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton”, a prisoner-of-war camp that crushed even the strongest spirits. Tortured repeatedly, isolated from fellow inmates and denied any certainty of freedom, Stockdale somehow endured.

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