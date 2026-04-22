Thinking like an officer: How I trained my brain for the Civil Services exam
Mentor Mantra: First-person aspirant voice
Preparing for the Civil Services Examination isn’t just about reading more books or solving more test papers. It’s about learning how to think. Over time, I realised that cracking this exam meant activating different modes of thinking, much like switching gears in a vehicle depending on the terrain. Each mode engaged different parts of my brain, making me sharper, more resilient and more adaptable.