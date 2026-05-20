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Home / UPSC / Thucydides Trap: When rising powers challenge established empires
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Thucydides Trap: When rising powers challenge established empires

From ancient Greece to the US-China rivalry, the theory explains why shifts in global power often push nations towards conflict and why avoiding war requires political wisdom, restraint and strategic balance

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 20, 2026 IST
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The term has become central to discussions on global geopolitics, especially in the context of the growing rivalry between the United States and China.

History repeatedly shows that the most dangerous moments in international politics emerge not merely from aggression, but from fear. When a rising power begins to challenge an established dominant power, insecurity, suspicion and strategic rivalry intensify. This phenomenon is popularly known as the “Thucydides Trap”. The term has become central to discussions on global geopolitics, especially in the context of the growing rivalry between the United States and China.

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