Trapped: How digital tools quietly erode our health

Digital tools — smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables — have become the backbone of education, governance, commerce and daily life. Yet, beneath their convenience lies a subtle but significant health burden. Unlike traditional hazards, these are slow, cumulative and often invisible until damage surfaces. Understanding them is vital, not only for individuals but also for policymakers who must balance digital inclusion with public health.
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