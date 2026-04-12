Understanding inclusive growth in India
A clear, exam-focused analysis of Human Development Index (HDI) and Inequality-Adjusted HDI (IHDI), with special reference to India and their relevance for inclusive growth
Economic growth alone does not reflect the real well-being of people. To capture human progress more comprehensively, the Human Development Index (HDI) was introduced. However, HDI averages often hide deep inequalities within societies. This gap led to the development of the Inequality-Adjusted HDI (IHDI), which provides a more realistic picture of development.
What is Human Development Index (HDI)?
HDI is a composite index that measures average achievement in three basic dimensions:
- Health:Life expectancy at birth
- Education:Mean years of schooling and expected years of schooling
- Standard of living:Gross National Income (GNI) per capita
Key features of HDI
- Focuses on averagedevelopment outcomes
- Ranks countries on a scale from low to very high human development
- Simple and globally comparable
Limitations of HDI
- Ignores inequalities within a country
- Masks disparities across regions, genders, and social groups
- Cannot reflect distributional justice
What is Inequality-Adjusted HDI (IHDI)?
IHDI modifies HDI by accounting for inequalities in the same three dimensions. It essentially answers: how much human development is actually achieved after considering inequality?
Key features of IHDI
- Adjusts each dimension of HDI for inequality
- Shows the loss in potential development due to inequality
- If there is no inequality, HDI = IHDI
HDI vs IHDI: Key differences
|Aspect
|HDI
|IHDI
|Nature
|Average index
|Inequality-adjusted index
|Focus
|Overall achievement
|Distribution of achievement
|Sensitivity
|Not sensitive to inequality
|Sensitive to inequality
|Interpretation
|Potential development
|Actual development
|Usefulness
|Broad comparison
|Realistic assessment
India’s performance: A critical perspective
India’s HDI has improved steadily due to progress in education, healthcare and income levels. However, the IHDI reveals a different story.
Key observations for India
- Significant loss in HDI due to inequality (around 25–30% in recent estimates)
- Regional disparities:States like Kerala perform far better than Bihar or UP
- Gender inequality:Female participation in education and workforce remains lower
- Income inequality:Rising wealth concentration affects equitable growth
- Social inequality:Caste and rural-urban divides persist
Implication
While HDI suggests moderate progress, IHDI highlights that a large section of the population is not equally benefiting from development.
Why IHDI is a better indicator of inclusive growth
- Captures real development outcomes: HDI may show improvement, but IHDI reveals how uneven that progress is. It reflects the actual experience of citizens, not just averages.
- Highlights inequality loss: IHDI quantifies the “loss” due to inequality, making it easier for policymakers to understand gaps.
- Focuses on distribution, not just growth: Inclusive growth means benefits reach all sections. IHDI directly measures whether growth is equitable.
- Better policy tool: Governments can identify which dimension (health, education, income) has the highest inequality and target interventions accordingly.
- Aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): IHDI aligns with global goals of reducing inequality and promoting inclusive development.
Challenges in improving India’s IHDI
- Unequal access to quality education and healthcare
- Rural-urban divide in infrastructure
- Gender discrimination in employment and wages
- Informal economy limiting income security
- Weak social safety nets
Way forward for India
- Strengthen public services: Improve access to education and healthcare, especially in rural areas.
- Reduce income inequality: Progressive taxation and better wage policies can help.
- Promote gender equality: Encourage female education and workforce participation.
- Targeted welfare schemes: Focus on marginalised communities through inclusive policies.
- Data-driven governance: Use disaggregated data to address inequalities effectively.
Relevance for Civil Services aspirants
For General Studies (GS)
- Important for GS Paper I (Indian Society)and GS Paper III (Economy & Development)
- Helps in understanding inequality, human development, and welfare policies
For Essay paper
- Topics like inclusive growth, development vs inequality, social justice often appear
- HDI vs IHDI provides strong analytical content and examples
Key advantage
This topic helps aspirants write balanced, data-backed, and analytical answers, which are essential for high scores.
Probable Mains questions
- “Human Development Index fails to capture the true extent of inequality in a country.” Discuss with reference to India and examine how IHDI addresses this limitation.
- Explain the significance of Inequality-Adjusted HDI as a tool for measuring inclusive growth. How can India improve its performance on this index?