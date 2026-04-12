Understanding inclusive growth in India

Economic growth alone does not reflect the real well-being of people. To capture human progress more comprehensively, the Human Development Index (HDI) was introduced. However, HDI averages often hide deep inequalities within societies. This gap led to the development of the Inequality-Adjusted HDI (IHDI), which provides a more realistic picture of development.

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What is Human Development Index (HDI)?

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HDI is a composite index that measures average achievement in three basic dimensions:

Health: Life expectancy at birth

Life expectancy at birth Education: Mean years of schooling and expected years of schooling

Mean years of schooling and expected years of schooling Standard of living:Gross National Income (GNI) per capita

Key features of HDI

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Focuses on averagedevelopment outcomes

Ranks countries on a scale from low to very high human development

Simple and globally comparable

Limitations of HDI

Ignores inequalities within a country

Masks disparities across regions, genders, and social groups

Cannot reflect distributional justice

What is Inequality-Adjusted HDI (IHDI)?

IHDI modifies HDI by accounting for inequalities in the same three dimensions. It essentially answers: how much human development is actually achieved after considering inequality?

Key features of IHDI

Adjusts each dimension of HDI for inequality

Shows the loss in potential development due to inequality

If there is no inequality, HDI = IHDI

HDI vs IHDI: Key differences

Aspect HDI IHDI Nature Average index Inequality-adjusted index Focus Overall achievement Distribution of achievement Sensitivity Not sensitive to inequality Sensitive to inequality Interpretation Potential development Actual development Usefulness Broad comparison Realistic assessment

India’s performance: A critical perspective

India’s HDI has improved steadily due to progress in education, healthcare and income levels. However, the IHDI reveals a different story.

Key observations for India

Significant loss in HDI due to inequality (around 25–30% in recent estimates)

Regional disparities:States like Kerala perform far better than Bihar or UP

Gender inequality:Female participation in education and workforce remains lower

Income inequality:Rising wealth concentration affects equitable growth

Social inequality:Caste and rural-urban divides persist

Implication

While HDI suggests moderate progress, IHDI highlights that a large section of the population is not equally benefiting from development.

Why IHDI is a better indicator of inclusive growth

Captures real development outcomes: HDI may show improvement, but IHDI reveals how uneven that progress is. It reflects the actual experience of citizens, not just averages. Highlights inequality loss: IHDI quantifies the “loss” due to inequality, making it easier for policymakers to understand gaps. Focuses on distribution, not just growth: Inclusive growth means benefits reach all sections. IHDI directly measures whether growth is equitable. Better policy tool: Governments can identify which dimension (health, education, income) has the highest inequality and target interventions accordingly. Aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): IHDI aligns with global goals of reducing inequality and promoting inclusive development.

Challenges in improving India’s IHDI

Unequal access to quality education and healthcare

Rural-urban divide in infrastructure

Gender discrimination in employment and wages

Informal economy limiting income security

Weak social safety nets

Way forward for India

Strengthen public services: Improve access to education and healthcare, especially in rural areas. Reduce income inequality: Progressive taxation and better wage policies can help. Promote gender equality: Encourage female education and workforce participation. Targeted welfare schemes: Focus on marginalised communities through inclusive policies. Data-driven governance: Use disaggregated data to address inequalities effectively.

Relevance for Civil Services aspirants

For General Studies (GS)

Important for GS Paper I (Indian Society)and GS Paper III (Economy & Development)

Helps in understanding inequality, human development, and welfare policies

For Essay paper

Topics like inclusive growth, development vs inequality, social justice often appear

HDI vs IHDI provides strong analytical content and examples

Key advantage

This topic helps aspirants write balanced, data-backed, and analytical answers, which are essential for high scores.

Probable Mains questions