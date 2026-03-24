Unlocking efficiency: The power of the Pareto Principle in exam prep
How 80/20 rule can transform your study strategy & administrative approach
The Pareto Principle states that 80% of results come from 20% of efforts/causes.
The Pareto Principle states that 80% of results come from 20% of efforts/causes.
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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.
The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.
The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).