Unlocking maritime potential amid deep-sea challenges

The Blue Economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of marine ecosystems. For India, with a coastline of over 7,500 km and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of about 2.37 million sq km, the concept holds immense transformative potential.

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India’s maritime ambitions are closely tied to initiatives like Sagarmala, Deep Ocean Mission and port-led development strategies. The Blue Economy spans sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, seabed mining, renewable ocean energy and maritime transport.

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Why Blue Economy matters for India’s maritime development

Economic growth engine: India’s coastal economy contributes significantly to GDP through ports, shipping, fisheries and tourism. Expansion into deep-sea mining and offshore energy could unlock vast untapped wealth, including polymetallic nodules rich in nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements. Employment generation: Millions depend on fisheries and coastal activities. A sustainable Blue Economy can create jobs in logistics, marine research, eco-tourism and offshore infrastructure. Energy security: Offshore wind, tidal and wave energy offer renewable alternatives. With rising energy demand, ocean-based resources can reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Strategic and geopolitical importance: India’s maritime strength enhances its position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), countering rival influences and securing sea lanes of communication (SLOCs).

Deep-sea resources: The untapped treasure

Deep-sea resources include polymetallic nodules, hydrothermal sulphides and cobalt-rich crusts. India has been allocated exploration rights in the Central Indian Ocean Basin and is investing in technologies to mine at depths of 6,000 metres.

However, harnessing these resources is far from straightforward.

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Major geographical challenges in harnessing deep-sea resources

Extreme oceanic conditions: The deep sea is characterised by:

High pressure (up to 1,000 times atmospheric pressure)

Near-freezing temperatures

Complete darkness

These conditions make exploration and extraction technologically demanding and expensive.

Technological limitations: India is still developing indigenous deep-sea mining technologies. Dependence on advanced robotics, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and submersibles increases costs and delays scalability. Remoteness and accessibility: Deep-sea resource zones are often located thousands of kilometres offshore. Logistics, transportation and continuous monitoring become highly complex. Geological uncertainty: Mapping the seabed accurately is still a challenge. Resource estimates are uncertain and uneven distribution makes commercial viability difficult to assess.

Environmental challenges: Sustainability at stake

Fragile marine ecosystems: Deep-sea ecosystems are among the least understood. Mining activities can:

Destroy habitats

Disrupt biodiversity

Cause irreversible ecological damage

Recovery in deep-sea environments can take centuries.

Sediment plumes and pollution: Mining operations create sediment clouds that:

Reduce water quality

Affect marine organisms, including fish stocks

Spread pollutants across large areas

Climate change linkages: Oceans act as carbon sinks. Disturbing seabeds may release stored carbon, exacerbating climate change. Regulatory and governance gaps: Global frameworks like the International Seabed Authority (ISA) are still evolving. Lack of clear environmental safeguards poses risks of unregulated exploitation.

Balancing growth with sustainability

India must adopt a cautious and calibrated approach:

Invest in green technologiesfor deep-sea exploration

Strengthen marine spatial planning

Enhance scientific research and data collection

Promote international cooperation

Ensure strict environmental impact assessments (EIA)

The focus should be on a “sustainable Blue Economy”, not extractive exploitation.

Way forward: Strategic policy imperatives

Accelerate the Deep Ocean Missionwith indigenous innovation

Build coastal infrastructureunder Sagarmala with ecological safeguards

Encourage public-private partnerships (PPP)in marine sectors

Develop skilled human resourcesin ocean sciences

Strengthen coastal community participation

Why this topic matters for Civil Services aspirants

For General Studies (GS)

GS Paper 1:Geography (ocean resources, marine ecosystems)

GS Paper 3:Economy (resource utilisation), Environment (sustainability), Science & Tech (deep-sea tech), Security (maritime strategy)

For Essay Paper

Themes like:

“Sustainable development vs economic growth”

“Oceans as the future of global economy”

“Technology and environmental ethics”

Understanding the Blue Economy allows aspirants to present multi-dimensional, analytical and contemporary arguments, which are crucial for high-scoring answers.

Probable UPSC Mains questions