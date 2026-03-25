Unlocking maritime potential amid deep-sea challenges
Why India’s Blue Economy is the next frontier and what hurdles lie beneath the ocean surface
The Blue Economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of marine ecosystems. For India, with a coastline of over 7,500 km and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of about 2.37 million sq km, the concept holds immense transformative potential.
India’s maritime ambitions are closely tied to initiatives like Sagarmala, Deep Ocean Mission and port-led development strategies. The Blue Economy spans sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, seabed mining, renewable ocean energy and maritime transport.
Why Blue Economy matters for India’s maritime development
- Economic growth engine: India’s coastal economy contributes significantly to GDP through ports, shipping, fisheries and tourism. Expansion into deep-sea mining and offshore energy could unlock vast untapped wealth, including polymetallic nodules rich in nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements.
- Employment generation: Millions depend on fisheries and coastal activities. A sustainable Blue Economy can create jobs in logistics, marine research, eco-tourism and offshore infrastructure.
- Energy security: Offshore wind, tidal and wave energy offer renewable alternatives. With rising energy demand, ocean-based resources can reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
- Strategic and geopolitical importance: India’s maritime strength enhances its position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), countering rival influences and securing sea lanes of communication (SLOCs).
Deep-sea resources: The untapped treasure
Deep-sea resources include polymetallic nodules, hydrothermal sulphides and cobalt-rich crusts. India has been allocated exploration rights in the Central Indian Ocean Basin and is investing in technologies to mine at depths of 6,000 metres.
However, harnessing these resources is far from straightforward.
Major geographical challenges in harnessing deep-sea resources
- Extreme oceanic conditions: The deep sea is characterised by:
- High pressure (up to 1,000 times atmospheric pressure)
- Near-freezing temperatures
- Complete darkness
These conditions make exploration and extraction technologically demanding and expensive.
- Technological limitations: India is still developing indigenous deep-sea mining technologies. Dependence on advanced robotics, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and submersibles increases costs and delays scalability.
- Remoteness and accessibility: Deep-sea resource zones are often located thousands of kilometres offshore. Logistics, transportation and continuous monitoring become highly complex.
- Geological uncertainty: Mapping the seabed accurately is still a challenge. Resource estimates are uncertain and uneven distribution makes commercial viability difficult to assess.
Environmental challenges: Sustainability at stake
- Fragile marine ecosystems: Deep-sea ecosystems are among the least understood. Mining activities can:
- Destroy habitats
- Disrupt biodiversity
- Cause irreversible ecological damage
Recovery in deep-sea environments can take centuries.
- Sediment plumes and pollution: Mining operations create sediment clouds that:
- Reduce water quality
- Affect marine organisms, including fish stocks
- Spread pollutants across large areas
- Climate change linkages: Oceans act as carbon sinks. Disturbing seabeds may release stored carbon, exacerbating climate change.
- Regulatory and governance gaps: Global frameworks like the International Seabed Authority (ISA) are still evolving. Lack of clear environmental safeguards poses risks of unregulated exploitation.
Balancing growth with sustainability
India must adopt a cautious and calibrated approach:
- Invest in green technologiesfor deep-sea exploration
- Strengthen marine spatial planning
- Enhance scientific research and data collection
- Promote international cooperation
- Ensure strict environmental impact assessments (EIA)
The focus should be on a “sustainable Blue Economy”, not extractive exploitation.
Way forward: Strategic policy imperatives
- Accelerate the Deep Ocean Missionwith indigenous innovation
- Build coastal infrastructureunder Sagarmala with ecological safeguards
- Encourage public-private partnerships (PPP)in marine sectors
- Develop skilled human resourcesin ocean sciences
- Strengthen coastal community participation
Why this topic matters for Civil Services aspirants
For General Studies (GS)
- GS Paper 1:Geography (ocean resources, marine ecosystems)
- GS Paper 3:Economy (resource utilisation), Environment (sustainability), Science & Tech (deep-sea tech), Security (maritime strategy)
For Essay Paper
Themes like:
- “Sustainable development vs economic growth”
- “Oceans as the future of global economy”
- “Technology and environmental ethics”
Understanding the Blue Economy allows aspirants to present multi-dimensional, analytical and contemporary arguments, which are crucial for high-scoring answers.
Probable UPSC Mains questions
- “The Blue Economy presents immense opportunities for India’s growth, but its sustainability remains a concern.” Discuss in the context of deep-sea resource exploitation.
- Examine the geographical and environmental challenges associated with deep-sea mining. How can India address these challenges while ensuring sustainable development?