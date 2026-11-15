Unraveling onerous case studies section of Ethics

Majority of people are in the habit of not only judging other people at lightning speed but also fortify stereotypes in their minds & bolster prejudice for generations. The classic saying "It is easier to preach than to practise" highlights a common human tendency where giving utopian advice or setting gold standards is simpler than following them oneself. Whether it is exit polls, sports encounters, movie premier or fashion trends, people tend to shoot the bull & pass unsolicited opinions. Transforming thoughts into practical action is the ultimate test of character. William Shakespeare rightly asserted in Coriolanus play “Action is eloquence”. In administration, executing people’s will within constitutional morality without prejudice & swift decision making are true hallmarks of good governance. Hence, administrators cannot afford to be complacent in their words & actions. Right values sow right thoughts, right thoughts reap right actions!

Conventionally UPSC tests aspirant’s attitude, decision making & communication skills during interview stage by bombarding situation based abstract questions. Answering a sea of questions calmly & rationally helped in navigating the interview stage with élan. Since 2013, the process of evaluating aspirant integrity & temperament for public service has been made holistic by introducing ‘Ethics’ paper in mains stage which has a dedicated “Case Studies” section. Six elaborative case studies on administrative issues are to be answered in a subjective manner in around 250 words (weight age 125 marks, 50% of the GS paper 4). Aspirants get on average 12-15 minutes to go through exhaustive case study paragraphs, analyze its various ethical dimensions, designing various probable solutions & giving it a fair organized conclusion. Aspirants are torn between desire to either complete both sections of paper (Risk aversive Quantitative approach to maximize their score) or attempt majority of questions with flair (Daring Qualitative approach).

Procrastination for an ideal solution has to be avoided at all cost while sitting in examination hall as ‘Procrastination is the thief of time’ as emphasized by Edward Young. Herbert Simon categorized organizational decisions into two main types—programmed and non-programmed—based on their frequency, structure and repetitive nature. Programmed decisions are routine, repetitive, and well-structured decisions for which organizations have already established standard operating procedures (SOP), rules & policies. Non-programmed decisions are novel, unstructured, and unique decisions that deal with complex or unprecedented situations. UPSC intentionally frames the majority of case studies which revolve around non-programmed decisions to test value judgment, intuition, creativity, and problem-solving abilities of candidates.

Five Practical tips to streamline your Case Studies answer:

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Work on Reading comprehension skills:Decoding & understanding elongated 150-250 word case study questions demands excellent ability to infer, memorize & process written text objectively. Speed reading techniques can give edge & reading at least two qualitative editorials from newspaper daily helps to consolidate the acquired skill. Identify the stakeholders mentioned in case studies:Typically you are assigned a definite role (e.g. District collector, Sarpanch, CEO, student etc) in a case study & expected to solve issue by involving other stakeholders highlighted in text (e.g. Politician, principal, manager etc). Omitting any major stakeholder or introducing as per one’s discretion is considered a blooper. Elucidate Ethical Dilemma: Instead of beating around the bush by repeating case study question text, highlight key ethical dilemmas lucidly in introduction (e.g. Whistle blowing, conflict of interest, nepotism, immoral or corrupt administrative action etc). Being myopic to the ethical dimension can be catastrophic in overall evaluation. Incorporate philosophical approaches: While framing probable options in dealing with ethical issues, try incorporating philosophical approaches like Plato’s Common Good approach, Aristotle’s Fairness or Justice approach, Immanuel Kant’s Rights approach or Jeremy Bentham’s Utilitarianism etc to get a decisive edge. Master themes mentioned in syllabus: UPSC mains syllabus is like a preamble which gives a glimpse of themes on which questions will be framed. Role of family, society & educational institutions in changing attitude, emotional intelligence (empathy), code of conduct, RTI, corporate governance (CSR), corruption clearly enlisted in official syllabus are most repetitive themes around which case studies revolve.

Concluding the answer with a rational, objective & practical solution is indispensable (avoid ambiguous abrupt ending), adding appropriate idiom or quote would be a crowning addition. Paul Appleby in his report ‘Public Administration for a Welfare State’ while describing attributes of a good administrator had rightly emphasized a strong bent towards action & willingness to assume responsibility as key traits. Hence, Administrators are expected to not only imbibe the art of ethical & rational decision making but also excel in it in letter & spirit too. “Nothing is more difficult, and therefore more precious, than to be able to decide.” — Napoleon Bonaparte

The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy