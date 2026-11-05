UPSC declares Civil Services (Main) 2026 results

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday declared the results of the Civil Services (Main) examination 2026, with successful candidates qualifying for the personality test.

The main examination was conducted from August 21 to 30, the commission said in a statement.

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The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages—preliminary, main and interview—to select candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other services.

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“Candidates declared successful in the Civil Services (Main) examination have qualified for the personality test (interview),” a statement issued by the UPSC said.

They will be required to produce original certificates supporting their eligibility and reservation claims, including those related to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section (EWS) and Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), along with other documents such as the TA form, it said.

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The candidates have been advised to keep these documents ready for verification at the time of the interview, the commission said.

“The candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen must also produce original certificate(s) issued by the closing date of the application of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 i.e. 27.02.2026,” it said.

The dates of the personality tests will be announced in due course. The interviews will be held at the UPSC office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, the statement said.

The e-summon letters for the qualified candidates will be made available on the commission’s website—upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in—in due course.

Candidates unable to download their e-summon letters have been advised to immediately contact the commission through letter or its phone numbers 011- 40303444/24041001 or email csm-upsc@nic.in.

No paper or physical summons letters will be issued for the personality tests by the commission, it said.

“No request for change in the date and time of the personality test (interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” the UPSC said.

The candidates are advised to regularly check the commission’s website for further updates, it said.

The marks sheets of all the candidates will be uploaded on the commission’s website within 15 days of the declaration of the final results, following the personality tests, and will remain available for 30 days, the statement said.