Verification vexation: Bihar’s voter roll revision sparks controversy and concern

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has sparked widespread political controversy and legal challenges, particularly from the opposition INDIA bloc. With Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for later this year, this large-scale door-to-door verification process has raised several constitutional and sociological concerns.

What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?

The Election Commission issued a notification on June 24 to begin a door-to-door verification of approximately 8 crore voters in Bihar. This exercise, conducted with the help of 1 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 4 lakh volunteers, and thousands of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from political parties, seeks to update and correct the electoral rolls.

Under SIR:

Each voter is required to verify and sign printed enumeration forms that include their name, address, and photograph

Voters must return these forms with a fresh photograph and valid proof of residence

Crucially, voters whose names were not in the 2003 electoral rolls must submit additional documentation. This includes those born after 1987, who also need to provide their parents’ birth details if the parents were not listed in 2003

The last such revision in Bihar was done in 2003, whereas periodic annual revisions have been the norm since then.

The objective, according to the EC, is to ensure inclusivity and accuracy in the electoral rolls ahead of elections.

Political controversy and opposition allegations

The opposition INDIA bloc, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Tejashwi Yadav and supported by CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, has strongly opposed the timing and methodology of SIR. Their concerns include:

Timing: The revision is happening exclusively in Bihar and close to the state polls, raising questions about political motivations.

Selective targeting: Allegations suggest that the exercise may be aimed at disenfranchising voters unlikely to support the ruling NDA.

Documentation hurdles: Over 3 crore people not listed in the 2003 rolls face more stringent document requirements. Aadhaar, MNREGA, or ration cards—commonly used identity proofs—are not being accepted.

Youth under scrutiny: New voters must provide extensive family details, which many may find difficult to furnish.

Fear of exclusion: There is particular concern over the Seemanchal region near the Nepal border, where many voters might be flagged as “suspected foreign nationals” under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The clause empowering Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to refer such cases for scrutiny adds to the fear of disenfranchisement and bureaucratic overreach.

Ground-level implementation challenges

Field reports indicate widespread errors and inconsistencies. For example, in Muzaffarpur, a resident reported her son’s address being listed as a cremation ground (‘shamshaan ghat’), and her daughter-in-law’s address left blank. Such irregularities have deepened public mistrust in the process.

Dipankar Bhattacharya called the exercise a “logistical nightmare”, especially since it is scheduled during the monsoon season in flood-prone areas. He argued that it is virtually impossible to cover over 8 crore voters adequately by the July 25 deadline.

ECI’s response

The Election Commission has defended the SIR, calling it a lawful and constitutional exercise to strengthen the electoral process. As of now, 2.88 crore voters (about 36.5%) have been covered. The EC maintains that the revision is being done transparently with political party participation via BLAs.

Legal challenge in the Supreme Court

A batch of petitions, including a joint plea by several national and regional parties such as Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, JMM, CPI and CPI(ML), is being heard by the Supreme Court. The apex court’s decision will be pivotal in setting precedents for voter verification drives across the country.

Questions for civil services preparation

Small questions (objective & prelims-oriented)

What is the full form of SIR in the electoral context? Which state is currently undergoing a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls? Which constitutional body is responsible for conducting elections and maintaining electoral rolls? Under which Act can Electoral Registration Officers refer suspected foreign nationals for verification?

Medium Questions (mains-oriented, short notes)

Briefly explain the process and purpose of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. What are the key concerns raised by the opposition in Bihar regarding the SIR process? What are the challenges faced by electoral staff in implementing large-scale voter verification in flood-prone areas?

Analytical/essay-type questions (GS Paper II & Paper I – Polity & Sociology)

Sociological perspective

Discuss the possible implications of voter exclusion mechanisms on marginalised communities in democratic societies. Use the example of Bihar’s SIR to support your answer.

Constitutional perspective

“The right to vote is a statutory right but forms the core of democratic participation.” Analyse this statement in light of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the associated concerns regarding disenfranchisement.

Policy analysis

Critically evaluate the role of Election Commission in ensuring free and fair elections. How should it balance efficiency with inclusivity, especially in socio-economically vulnerable regions?