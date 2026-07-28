By 2026-27, every Indian child is meant to read with understanding and do basic arithmetic by the end of Grade 3. That is the promise of the NIPUN Bharat Mission the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy launched by the Government of India in 2021 under the National Education Policy 2020. Five years in, the mission has funded curricula, deployed apps and trained lakhs of teachers. In most states, it has moved outcomes far less than any of that effort suggested it would.

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Uttar Pradesh is a useful case not because it is exceptional but because its scale forces every design flaw into the open. The state government runs roughly 1.1 lakh primary schools and employs about 4 lakh teachers responsible for close to 30 lakh students in Grades 1 and 2 alone. Any reform attempted here is, by definition, a reform of the Indian primary school system itself. In 2018, ASER ranked UP 19th in language and 25th in mathematics among the major states; NAS placed it 20th and 18th. Classrooms were overcrowded, under-resourced, often without electricity or child-friendly toilets. They were producing pass certificates rather than readers.

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UP did not wait for the central mission to act. In 2020, a year before NIPUN Bharat Mission was announced, the state launched Mission Prerna India's first FLN-focused state programme, later aligned to the national mission. What followed was a textbook supply-side push. Operation Kayakalp upgraded infrastructure. New teaching-learning material aligned to FLN goals was developed and delivered to every classroom. A mentor cadre of district and block-level academic resource persons was built to provide on-site support. The NIPUN Lakshya App let any teacher assess any student within minutes. By 2022, UP had one of the most teacher-centric FLN architectures in the country, and yet that was not enough.

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The problem was not the materials, the training or the app. It was that the system had answered every question except why any teacher would use them. Her salary is fixed. Her promotion is time-bound. She is the state's all-purpose foot soldier pulled into election duty, the census, voter-list revisions, midday-meal logistics, and social audits. Existing rewards and recognitions are limited, opaque and often perceived as rigged. If she went the extra mile to make her students NIPUN, she received no acknowledgement. If she did not, no consequence followed. The design had assumed that providing the "how" was enough. It had forgotten that the "why" is what drives human behaviour. This is the operating condition of almost every large public cadre in India.

UP's NIPUN Vidyalay initiative, launched in 2022-23, is one attempt to close that gap. Any school whose teachers believe they have hit the FLN bar can nominate itself. Independent assessors with no stake in the result assess randomly selected students on the same app teachers use. If at least 80 per cent of students in both grades meet the bar, the school is declared a NIPUN Vidyalay. Its teachers are then invited onto a public stage at a district-level Samman Samaroh, appreciated by the District Magistrate, applauded by peers, photographed for the local press. No cash changes hands. None is required.

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The results are worth stating as evidence, not celebration. In AY 2022-23, 4,422 schools qualified. The next year, 16,169. In AY 2024-25, 48,061 nearly half the state. NAS 2024 moved UP from 20th to 4th in language and 18th to 4th in mathematics; ASER 2024 from 19th to 9th and from 25th to 9th, the largest improvement of any major state. Grade 3 attendance rose from 61 per cent to 71 per cent.

Three lessons travel beyond UP. First, non-financial recognition, deployed at the right unit, can move a cadre that a salary hike cannot but only if it is rare, credible and publicly bestowed. Second, the unit of accountability matters more than the size of the incentive. UP tried block, grade and school as the nominating unit before settling on school, where teachers had both clear accountability and enough direct control to actually affect the outcome. Third, credibility of assessment is not a footnote; it is the entire product. Geofenced apps, independent assessors, random student selection and repeated state communication together produce a result that neither the teacher nor the district officer can quietly manufacture.

The challenges are just as instructive. Teacher workload has not gone away recognition helps teachers push through the census, election and afforestation duties dumped on them, but it does not solve the underlying burden. Assessor credibility depends on a large supply of assessors that not every state has ready. Public felicitation risks losing weight as more schools qualify, forcing the state to keep raising the bar which is why UP has already begun extending the framework to Grade 5, with the next NAS and ASER cycles expected to show further improvement.

For the states still working towards the 2026-27 NIPUN target, the practical takeaway is not to copy UP's app or its ceremony. It is to ask its underlying questions of their own system. Where does effort go unrecognised? What is the smallest unit at which accountability is genuinely fixable? Who can credibly assess outcomes without a stake in the result? What public ac a certificate, a stage, a chief minister's tweet can turn an abstract national target into something a block office can see, this quarter, in its own schools?

India has rarely suffered from a shortage of well-designed government programmes. It has suffered from a shortage of frontline cadres who feel personally invested in their outcomes. The lesson from Uttar Pradesh is not that gamification is a silver bullet, but that motivation is a lever every large public system has been leaving on the floor. Picking it up will not, on its own, deliver universal foundational literacy. Continuing to ignore it almost certainly guarantees that we will not.

The writer is Program Lead at Samagra

2 model answers you can adapt for UPSC Mains GS2 Based on this article

Q1. 10-Marker: 150 words

"Discuss the significance of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for achieving SDG-4 in India. Also mention key challenges."

Model Answer:

Foundational Literacy and Numeracy `FLN` is the ability to read with understanding and do basic arithmetic by Grade 3. It is the bedrock of SDG-4 and NEP 2020. Without FLN, later learning, employability and demographic dividend are compromised.

The NIPUN Bharat Mission 2021 aims for universal FLN by 2026-27. The Uttar Pradesh experience illustrates both progress and challenges. Through Mission Prerna and NIPUN Vidyalay, UP moved from 20th to 4th in NAS 2024 Language and from 25th to 9th in ASER 2024 Math. Attendance rose from 61% to 71%.

Key challenges remain:

1. Frontline motivation: Teachers face fixed salaries, no promotion linkage, and are burdened with non-teaching duties like election/census work. Supply of TLM and apps alone is insufficient.

2. Assessment credibility: Requires independent assessors and robust systems which many states lack.

3. Scalability: Non-financial recognition risks losing value as more schools qualify.

Thus, FLN needs not just resources but behavioral reform focused on accountability at the school level and credible assessment.

Word count: 148

Q2. 15/20-Marker: 250 words

"India has rarely suffered from a shortage of well-designed government programmes. It has suffered from a shortage of frontline cadres who feel personally invested in their outcomes." Critically examine this statement in the context of NIPUN Bharat Mission.

Model Answer:

The NIPUN Bharat Mission under NEP 2020 aims that by 2026-27 every child attains FLN by Grade 3. Five years and significant funds, curricula, apps and teacher training later, outcomes have lagged. The UP case study validates the above statement.

1. The "Design" was not the problem

UP’s supply-side push included Operation Kayakalp for infra, new TLM, mentor cadre, and NIPUN Lakshya App for assessment. Yet it was not enough because the system never answered "why should a teacher use them". With time-bound promotions and fixed salary, and additional duties like mid-day meals and elections, there was no incentive to go the extra mile.

2. What worked: Addressing the "Motivation" gap

NIPUN Vidyalay 2022-23 shifted focus to the "why". It made the school the unit of accountability. If 80% students pass an independent assessment, teachers get public recognition by DM at Samman Samaroh - no cash. Results: Schools qualifying jumped from 4,422 to 48,061 in 3 years. NAS and ASER rankings saw UP’s largest jump among major states.

3. Critical Lessons and Limitations

The 3 lessons are: rare and credible public recognition works, school-level accountability is key, and independent assessment is the product.

However, challenges persist. Teacher workload remains. Assessor supply is a bottleneck. And public felicitation may face diminishing returns, forcing the bar to rise to Grade 5.

Conclusion:

India’s problem is not of policy design but of implementation through motivated frontline workers. As the article notes, "motivation is a lever every large public system has been leaving on the floor". Picking it up through credible recognition and accountability is essential to meet the 2026-27 NIPUN target.

Word count: 252

Key phrases to lift directly from article for your answers:

1. _"The design had assumed that providing the 'how' was enough. It had forgotten that the 'why' is what drives human behaviour."_

2. _"Unit of accountability matters more than the size of the incentive"

3. _"Credibility of assessment is not a footnote; it is the entire product"

4. _"Non-financial recognition, deployed at the right unit, can move a cadre that a salary hike cannot"

*Data points to memorize:

- Target: 2026-27

- UP: 1.1 lakh schools, 4 lakh teachers, 30 lakh students G1-2

- NAS 2024: UP 20→4 in Lang, 18→4 in Math

- NIPUN Vidyalay: 4,422 → 48,061 schools in 3 years