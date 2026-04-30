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When the broom swept itself out

Raghav Chadha’s defection to the BJP, with six AAP legislators in tow, is the latest reminder that the anti-defection law, 40 years on, cannot do what it promised

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Mehnaz Bhullar
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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It was supposed to be the party that rewrote the rules. The Aam Aadmi Party built its identity on anti-corruption, transparency and the promise of a new political culture. Yet in the spring of 2026, Raghav Chadha, once among AAP’s most articulate faces, a Rajya Sabha MP who could quote constitutional provisions with the fluency of a senior advocate, crossed the floor to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was not alone. Six other AAP legislators followed, making it one of the most dramatic political realignments in recent memory.

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