When things start ruling people

We live in a world where a shoe is no longer just footwear, a phone is not merely a device and gold is far more than a metal. Prices, brands and prestige quietly decide our choices, self-worth and even social status. A worker toils for 12 hours, yet what we notice is not the labour behind the product but the glitter of the product itself. This strange inversion, where objects appear powerful and human effort fades into the background, lies at the heart of Karl Marx’s theory of Commodity Fetishism. Though articulated in the 19th century, this idea speaks with startling clarity to the 21st-century consumer, marketplace and policymaker.

What is commodity fetishism?

Commodity fetishism is a concept introduced by Karl Marx in Das Kapital. In simple terms, it refers to a situation in capitalist societies where social relationships between people take the form of relationships between things.

Under capitalism, commodities are exchanged in markets based on price. In this process:

The human labour that creates goods becomes invisible

Commodities appear to have intrinsic value of their own

Social relations between workers, producers, and consumers are masked

Marx used the word “fetish” deliberately, borrowed from anthropology, where objects are believed to possess mystical powers independent of human action. In capitalism, commodities are treated the same way.

Commodity fetishism: A common man’s perspective

From the viewpoint of an ordinary citizen, commodity fetishism operates silently but powerfully.

Take the example of branded sneakers. A pair made in a sweatshop in Vietnam for ₹800 is sold in India for ₹10,000. The buyer associates the shoe with success, style and aspiration. The labourer who stitched it remains invisible. The price tag appears to reflect “value”, while in reality it reflects branding, marketing and power relations.

Similarly, in urban India, gold jewellery is not just an ornament, it becomes a symbol of security, status and honour. The social relationship (trust in future security, marriage alliances) is projected onto an object.

Even wages behave this way. A corporate executive earning ₹50 lakh annually appears “more valuable” than a sanitation worker earning ₹12,000 per month, despite the latter’s labour being essential for public health. Here, money hides the real worth of labour.

The common man begins to measure success not in dignity of work but in ownership of commodities — a bigger house, a better phone, a faster car.

Commodity fetishism in the modern economy

In today’s globalised and digital economy, commodity fetishism has intensified:

Brand culture: Brands sell lifestyles, not products. Apple doesn’t sell phones; it sells innovation and identity. The labour of miners extracting cobalt in Congo or factory workers in China is erased from consumer consciousness. Financial markets: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and derivatives appear to “create wealth” on their own. The connection between financial profit and real economic production weakens, reinforcing the illusion that money breeds money, independent of labour. Gig economy: Platforms like Uber or Swiggy present work as flexible and empowering, while algorithmic control and job insecurity remain hidden. The app becomes the “commodity”, masking labour exploitation.

Case study: Fast fashion industry

The fast fashion model (Zara, H&M, Shein) is a textbook example of commodity fetishism.

A ₹499 T-shirt changes collections every two weeks

Consumers enjoy affordability and trendiness

Workers in Bangladesh face low wages and unsafe conditions

After the Rana Plaza collapse (2013), which killed over 1,100 garment workers, the illusion cracked momentarily. For a brief time, labour became visible again. But soon, consumption resumed. This shows how deeply fetishism is embedded in everyday life.

Relevance for civil services aspirants

For a student preparing for civil services, commodity fetishism is not just a philosophical idea. It is a lens to understand policy challenges:

Inequality: Why economic growth does not translate into social justice

Labour reforms: Informalisation of work and dilution of worker protections

Consumerism: Environmental degradation driven by excessive consumption

Governance: Why welfare policies often focus on subsidies rather than dignity of labour

In essays and ethics papers, this concept helps connect economics, sociology, ethics, and governance. It explains why GDP growth alone cannot ensure human development and why policy must recognise labour as more than a cost of production.

Is Marx still relevant today?

Marx did not predict smartphones or stock markets, but he understood the logic of capitalism. Commodity fetishism explains why:

Farmers protest despite rising food prices

Workers feel alienated even with higher incomes

Societies value possessions over people

However, modern perspectives also note that consumers are not entirely passive. Ethical consumption, fair-trade movements and labour rights activism attempt to de-fetishise commodities by revealing their human stories.

Labour loses dignity

Commodity fetishism reminds us of a simple but uncomfortable truth: when societies worship things, they forget people. Objects begin to dominate human relationships and labour, the most human of activities, loses dignity.

For the common man, awareness of this idea encourages more conscious choices. For policymakers, it warns against blind faith in markets. For civil services aspirants, it offers a powerful framework to critique development models and imagine humane governance.

In a world dazzled by price tags and brands, Marx’s idea whispers a quiet question that remains profoundly relevant: Who truly creates wealth — the thing or the human behind it?