Who pays for the state? Understanding revenue mobilisation and tax reforms in the Union Budget

How taxes, compliance and federal choices reveal the government’s economic philosophy

Every Union Budget announces how the government plans to spend. But before spending comes a more uncomfortable question: who will pay for it?

Revenue mobilisation is the least glamorous yet most consequential part of the Budget. It determines whether welfare schemes are sustainable, infrastructure plans credible and fiscal discipline meaningful. For civil services aspirants, understanding taxation is not about memorising slabs or rates. It is about grasping how the state raises resources fairly, efficiently and politically.

Revenue mobilisation: More than just taxes

Government revenues are broadly divided into:

Tax revenue (direct and indirect taxes)

Non-tax revenue (dividends, fees, interest receipts, spectrum auctions)

While taxes form the backbone, modern Budgets increasingly rely on non-tax sources to ease pressure on taxpayers. A healthy revenue system balances adequacy, equity and efficiency — three principles that repeatedly appear in UPSC answers.

Direct taxes: The ideal, yet difficult route

Direct taxes, like income tax and corporate tax, are considered progressive. The richer you are, the more you pay.

Why they matter

Promote equity

Reduce inequality

Strengthen state legitimacy

Why they are difficult

Narrow tax base

High evasion in informal sectors

Political resistance to higher rates

India’s challenge has never been high tax rates. It has been low tax compliance. That is why recent reforms focus less on raising rates and more on widening the base through PAN-Aadhaar linking, data analytics and faceless assessments.

Easy analogy: Instead of asking a few honest people to pay more, the state is trying to ensure that everyone who should pay, actually pays.

Corporate tax reforms: Growth vs revenue trade-off

The sharp cut in corporate tax rates was a major reform choice. It reflected a strategic shift from revenue maximisation to investment and competitiveness

Lower rates aim to:

Attract investment

Improve ease of doing business

Reduce incentives for tax avoidance

For aspirants, the key is to recognise the trade-off: Short-term revenue loss vs long-term growth and compliance.

UPSC often tests this balance through analytical questions rather than judgemental ones.

Indirect taxes and GST: A structural transformation

Indirect taxes affect everyone equally, regardless of income making them regressive by nature. India’s biggest reform in this space was the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Why GST was revolutionary

Replaced multiple central and state taxes

Created a common national market

Reduced cascading of taxes

Strengthened cooperative federalism

However, GST also exposed tensions:

Compensation disputes with states

Rate rationalisation delays

Compliance burden on small businesses

For students, GST should be understood as a work-in-progress reform, not a finished product.

Tax buoyancy: The silent indicator UPSC loves

Tax buoyancy measures how responsive tax revenue is to economic growth. If GDP grows by 10% and tax revenue grows by more than 10%, buoyancy is high.

Why this matters:

Indicates formalisation of economy

Shows effectiveness of tax administration

Reduces need for borrowing

A Budget that improves buoyancy without raising rates signals structural strength, a key phrase in high-quality answers.

Non-tax revenue: The overlooked pillar

Non-tax revenues include:

Dividends from PSUs and RBI

Spectrum and telecom auctions

User charges and fees

Asset monetisation

These revenues are attractive because they:

Do not burden citizens directly

Create fiscal space without political cost

However, over-reliance can be risky. Asset sales are one-time receipts and cannot replace stable tax income.

How aspirants should read tax proposals in the Budget

Instead of focusing on slabs and rates, ask:

Does the proposal widen the tax base?

Does it simplify compliance?

Does it strengthen cooperative federalism?

Does it balance equity and growth?

This converts Budget reading into governance analysis.

No revenue, no republic

A government’s ability to tax fairly and efficiently defines its capacity to govern. Revenue mobilisation is not merely a technical exercise, it is a reflection of the social contract between the state and its citizens.

For civil services aspirants, understanding tax policy is understanding power, responsibility and trust in a democratic system. The Union Budget, through its revenue choices, quietly tells us what kind of state India aspires to be and whether it has the means to sustain that vision.