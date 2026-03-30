Why India needs climate-resilient infra now
Rising extreme weather events in the Himalayas expose fragile ecosystems and demand urgent policy shifts toward sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure
The Himalayan region, often called the “Third Pole” due to its vast ice reserves, is one of the most ecologically sensitive zones on Earth. In recent years, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events — cloudbursts, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), landslides and erratic rainfall — have increased sharply. These changes are not isolated incidents but clear indicators of a deeper climate crisis.