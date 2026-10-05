Why ‘Integrity’ still matters?

"Somebody once said that in looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence, and energy. And if you don't have the first, the other two will kill you."- Warren Buffett

A lot of people think ‘integrity’ is an outdated virtue in Kali yuga, the darkest age of the current yuga cycle. Bollywood often eulogizes sins & grey characters, social media algorithms amplify deviant unethical acts (PVR-protesting, vulgarity, roasting are shortcuts to be viral) & moral bankruptcy in corporate-political circles dominates headlines every fortnight yet they continue to hold power. Still integrity is cornerstone in decision making, leadership and developing genuine relationships. Persons who not only preach honesty, transparency and reliability in their words but also practice in their everyday life actions are rare men of integrity; they might be outnumbered but still leave lasting impact in society. These unsung real life heroes may or may not be successful in acquiring wealth but they conquer hearts effortlessly, their aura eclipses timelines.

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Irrespective of the activity sector (public or private), reputation of integrity and ethical behavior is a highly regarded & sought after trait in all spheres of life. Individuals who uphold their values despite all odds and maintain integrity as a way of life, are often more likely to endure challenges yet emerge successful. In contrast, those who compromise their principles for short-term success may find themselves on the slippery slope of dealing with catastrophic consequences of their actions in the long run. Undeniably successful organizations try to attract not only men with academic excellence (IQ- Intelligence quotient) & eloquent communication skills (EQ-Emotional quotient) but also with impeccable character (VQ-Value quotient).

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The Union Public Service Commission too has constantly evolved itself by experimenting with the examination pattern of the civil services examination to hire the best talent which can serve the nation to the best of their abilities. While last major change in prelims stage were made in the year 2011, in the form of introduction of the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), the year 2013 witnessed a major change in the pattern of the Mains examination-introduction of the GS-4 Paper, entitled- 'Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude'. The Ethics paper is meticulously framed to evaluate an aspirant's attitude, problem-solving capabilities, and moral competence when handling situational conflicts and ethical dilemmas in public administration.

Format of GS-4 Paper: Unlike other three General Studies papers of standard 20 subjective questions, the ethics paper is unique as it has been divided into two sections-

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Section A (Theoretical Part): Deals with conceptual clarity of myriad theoretical themes from psychology (e.g. Attitude, Emotional Intelligence), philosophy (e.g. Moral philosophers of world & India ) & public administration (e.g. Accountability, RTI, Citizen Charter). Generally eight questions are asked often with subparts to test your grasp of the subject. The weight age of this section, in the paper, is worth 125 marks (50% of the paper). Incorporating quotes of famous personalities, personalized anecdotes & relevant current affairs examples can give edge.

Section B (Case Studies): Deals with a series of abstract hypothetical situation based questions in the form of lengthy case studies. Aspirant is judged for his swift decision-making skills, application of theoretical principles and most importantly, personal integrity. Again, the weight age of this part comprising six case studies is worth 125 marks (50% of the paper). Most common ethical dilemmas asked in case studies pertain to accountability, sexual harassment at workplace, nepotism, whistle blowing, malaise of corruption & unethical administrative actions.

UPSC has discretion to experiment with a given conventional format to test aptitude of aspirants as seen in 2026 mains examination-at least 6 questions in section A had elements & format resembling short case studies template. Adapting to such dynamic questions can be challenging for some aspirants & hard lessons of sorts. Some students might hold a grudge that it was quite paradoxical and unethical to change format of questions without legitimate forewarning but in the real world one has to acclimatize & tackle problems pragmatically.

Ethics & Integrity cannot be imbibed in persons with mere teaching & preaching, no theoretical subjective exam can be foolproof to test real character of a person yet intent behind the reform is laudable. By giving ethics a stature of distinct subject whose marking invariably decides allocation of elite services of nation unlike moral science lectures in school which were mere formality, UPSC has at least tried humbly to renew interest in dying virtue. As a mentor, teaching ethics gives immense satisfaction as it gives us an opportunity to ignite the moral conscience of aspirants apart from enlightening the core subject. Concluding introduction to ethics with the Potter Stewart iconic phrase which was asked in UPSC mains 2022 : "Ethics is knowing the difference between what you have the right to do and what is right to do."

The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy