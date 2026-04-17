Why moral values matter more than laws: Lessons from Swami Vivekananda for a strong society

“The strength of a society is not in its laws, but in the morality of its people.” This powerful thought reminds us that no matter how well-crafted laws are, they cannot alone ensure justice, harmony or progress. A society thrives when its citizens uphold ethical values such as honesty, compassion and responsibility. In today’s world, where governance structures are becoming increasingly complex, this idea is more relevant than ever. Laws act as a framework, but morality is the force that gives them life.