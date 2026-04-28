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Home / UPSC / Why the world’s energy transition is an addition, not a replacement
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Why the world’s energy transition is an addition, not a replacement

Beneath the solar surge, fossil fuels are not retreating. They are expanding alongside renewables & that changes the entire equation

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Stuti Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Energy is no longer merely a domestic policy problem, it is actively rewriting the rules of global trade. Pic: AI-generated

Imagine a house where the family is installing solar panels on the roof while the gas furnace in the basement still runs at full blast. The solar panels are new, efficient and promise a greener future. But the furnace is not being dismantled. It is not even being turned down. This, in essence, is the global energy story of 2026 and it is a story that demands far more nuance than the slogans of either the climate optimist or the fossil-fuel apologist.

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