Why the world’s energy transition is an addition, not a replacement

Imagine a house where the family is installing solar panels on the roof while the gas furnace in the basement still runs at full blast. The solar panels are new, efficient and promise a greener future. But the furnace is not being dismantled. It is not even being turned down. This, in essence, is the global energy story of 2026 and it is a story that demands far more nuance than the slogans of either the climate optimist or the fossil-fuel apologist.