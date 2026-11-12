Women-led development initiatives in India: Policy and practice perspectives

From welfare and empowerment to leadership, ownership and participation India’s development narrative is increasingly witnessing an important transformation—from viewing women as beneficiaries of development programmes to recognising them as agents, architects and leaders of development. The idea of women-led development represents a significant shift in public policy, emphasising women’s participation not merely as recipients of welfare but as active contributors to economic growth, social transformation and democratic governance. This transition is particularly important as India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047.

Over the past decade, the Government of India has introduced several policy initiatives aimed at improving women’s access to education, healthcare, financial services, livelihoods, entrepreneurship and political participation. Programmes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mission Shakti, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and the National Rural Livelihoods Mission reflect a broader commitment to women’s empowerment. The emphasis on financial inclusion, digital literacy, skill development and economic self-reliance has created new opportunities for women, particularly in rural and economically disadvantaged communities.

One of the most significant developments has been the expansion of women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission. These collectives have emerged as powerful instruments of social mobilisation and economic transformation. By bringing women together around savings, credit, enterprise and community activities, SHGs have strengthened financial independence and collective bargaining power. Their contribution extends beyond household income: women are increasingly participating in local governance, community institutions, sanitation campaigns, nutrition initiatives and village-level development planning.

The Lakhpati Didi initiative seeks to take this transformation further by enabling women belonging to SHGs to earn sustainable annual household incomes. Similarly, the Namo Drone Didi programme seeks to equip selected women SHGs with agricultural drones, opening opportunities for technology-enabled services in rural areas. These initiatives are particularly noteworthy because they connect women’s economic participation with technological advancement, agricultural modernisation and entrepreneurship.

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Financial inclusion has also played a transformative role. The expansion of bank accounts through the Jan Dhan programme, access to microcredit and lending support through the MUDRA scheme have encouraged women to enter small businesses and entrepreneurial activities. Women entrepreneurs are increasingly visible in food processing, handicrafts, textiles, retail, services and digital enterprises. However, access to credit must be accompanied by business mentoring, market linkages, technology support and professional training if these enterprises are to become sustainable and competitive.

Women in Science, Technology and Innovation

An equally important dimension of women-led development is the growing participation of women in science, technology, research and innovation. Indian women scientists, engineers, researchers and technology professionals are making significant contributions in areas ranging from space research and biotechnology to artificial intelligence, healthcare, climate science and advanced manufacturing.

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The increasing presence of women in STEM education and research institutions is encouraging, but their representation in senior scientific positions, research leadership and technology entrepreneurship needs further strengthening. Greater institutional support through research fellowships, mentorship, leadership opportunities, flexible working arrangements and gender-sensitive research environments can help India harness the full potential of its women scientists and innovators. Women’s participation in shaping emerging technologies is not merely an issue of equality; it is essential for building an inclusive and innovation-driven economy.

Women in Corporate Leadership and Governance

Women’s leadership in the corporate sector is another important indicator of India’s changing development landscape. Women are increasingly occupying senior management positions, serving on corporate boards and leading enterprises across banking, information technology, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, finance and emerging industries. The Companies Act, 2013, which mandates the appointment of at least one woman director in specified categories of companies, has provided an important institutional impetus.

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However, representation on boards must translate into substantive participation in strategic decision-making, executive leadership and corporate governance. Encouraging women entrepreneurs, strengthening leadership pipelines, addressing gender pay gaps and creating inclusive organisational cultures are essential to ensure that women become equal stakeholders in India’s corporate and industrial transformation.

Women’s participation in the workforce is another important dimension. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey, the female labour force participation rate for women aged 15 years and above increased from 23.3 per cent in 2017–18 to 41.7 per cent in 2023–24. While this is encouraging, the quality, security and remuneration of employment remain important concerns. A substantial proportion of women continue to work in agriculture, informal employment and unpaid family activities. Greater attention is therefore needed to create decent jobs, promote equal remuneration, provide maternity protection and ensure safe and supportive workplaces.

Women in Political Leadership and Governance

Political empowerment is equally critical. Women’s reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions has demonstrated how institutional representation can create opportunities for women to exercise leadership at the grassroots. Women representatives have contributed to local priorities such as drinking water, sanitation, education, healthcare and community welfare.

The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, providing for reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, represents another important milestone. Its implementation, subject to the prescribed constitutional processes, will be a significant test of India’s commitment to women’s political representation.

Addressing the Structural Challenges

Despite these achievements, several structural challenges persist. Social attitudes, gender stereotypes, unequal domestic responsibilities, inadequate childcare facilities, limited mobility and the digital divide continue to constrain women’s opportunities. Women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minority communities, remote rural regions and economically weaker sections often face multiple and overlapping disadvantages. Policy interventions must therefore be sensitive to social diversity and regional realities rather than follow a uniform approach.

The way forward calls for a stronger integration of policy, institutions and practice. Education and skill development must be aligned with emerging employment opportunities in science, technology, healthcare, green industries and the digital economy. Women’s collectives should be encouraged to move from subsistence activities to value-added production, enterprise development and market-oriented economic activities. Equally important are investments in public infrastructure, affordable transport, safe working environments, childcare and social security.

Most importantly, women-led development requires a change in institutional thinking. Government departments, financial institutions, educational establishments, industries and civil society organisations must recognise women as equal partners in planning, implementation and evaluation. Development programmes should measure not only the number of women beneficiaries but also the extent of their decision-making authority, control over resources, economic independence and leadership.

The Road Ahead: Women as Architects of Viksit Bharat 2047

India has made considerable progress in creating an enabling policy environment for women’s empowerment. The next challenge is to translate these policy commitments into tangible changes in women’s everyday lives. The real measure of women-led development will not be the number of schemes designed for women, but the extent to which women acquire the power, resources and institutional space to shape the country’s development priorities. A developed India in 2047 cannot be realised without the leadership, creativity and full participation of its women. Women-led development must therefore move beyond being a policy slogan to become a defining principle of India’s development strategy.

The writer is Advisor & Professor of Eminence at Reliance Jio University, Mumbai