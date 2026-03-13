Women’s safety in the digital and urban age: Moving beyond laws to real protection
On International Women’s Day, it is time to shift the conversation from merely passing laws to ensuring real, everyday safety for women in both physical and digital spaces
Women’s safety today is no longer limited to streets, workplaces or public transport. The rise of smartphones, social media and digital communication has created new spaces where harassment, intimidation and exploitation can occur. While India has enacted several laws to protect women, incidents of both physical and online violence continue to highlight a critical gap between legislation and real protection.