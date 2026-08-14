Washington, DC [US], August 14 (ANI): The Trump administration cited stricter enforcement and record-low crossings as it recorded a 15th straight month without releasing undocumented migrants at the US border.

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According to data released by the Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection on Thursday, Border Patrol agents apprehended 9,295 individuals along the southwest border in July, reflecting a 6 per cent decline compared to June.

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Across the nation, Border Patrol apprehensions dropped by 1 per cent from the preceding month to 11,298, the agencies confirmed.

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Speaking on the statistics, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said, "Again this month, the results are clear: President Trump's border security agenda is restoring order and putting the safety of the American people first."

"DHS remains focused on enforcing our immigration laws, securing the border, and ensuring those who enter our country illegally are removed swiftly," he said.

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Official statements noted that southwest border apprehensions in July stood 94 per cent below the monthly average recorded during the Biden administration. Furthermore, the figures were 96 per cent lower than the peak witnessed in December 2023, while remaining lower than the total recorded over just six days in July 2024.

The official release further highlighted that total southwest border apprehensions in the ongoing fiscal year through July remained lower than the single-month average spanning fiscal years 1992 to 2024.

Commenting on the operational achievements, CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott said, "Clear policy, strong enforcement, and dedicated frontline personnel are delivering results at our borders."

"With the support of President Trump and Secretary Mullin, CBP is securing our nation against illegal crossings, dangerous individuals, and illicit drugs while keeping lawful trade and travel moving," Scott said. "These results show what is possible when border security is treated as a national priority."

Alongside migration figures, CBP highlighted significant progress in counter-narcotics operations. Aggregated nationwide seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana by weight registered a 26 per cent surge in July compared to the corresponding month in 2024.

Up to July, the agency confiscated 54 per cent more narcotics than during the identical timeframe in fiscal year 2024. Fentanyl confiscations increased 3 per cent from June to reach 1,054 pounds, whereas heroin seizures experienced a 20 per cent jump, totalling 79 pounds.

In terms of trade and border protection, CBP processed USD 342 billion worth of imports in July, identifying USD 23 billion in duties for collection. The agency intercepted 300 shipments valued at over USD 83 million over possible forced labour violations.

Additionally, authorities impounded 2.9 million counterfeit items with an estimated worth exceeding USD 2 billion. Agriculture specialists issued 6,554 emergency notifications regarding restricted or prohibited plant and animal items, performed 114,147 positive passenger inspections, and imposed 704 civil penalties or violations for undeclared prohibited agricultural items. (ANI)

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