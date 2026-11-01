16 tossup House races could determine control of US Congress: Reports

Washington [US], November 1 (ANI): With all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives set to go to the polls on November 3, as many as 16 closely contested races could prove decisive in determining which party controls the next Congress, according to ABC News.

The 16 constituencies, spread across several states, have been rated as "tossups" by ABC News, indicating that the outcomes are expected to be closely fought and could come down to the wire.

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Democrats need to secure a net gain of at least three seats to take control of the House in the 120th Congress.

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According to ABC News, the competitive contests include Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, Colorado's 5th, Florida's 14th and 22nd, Iowa's 2nd, Kentucky's 6th, Michigan's 4th, 7th and 10th, Montana's 1st, New York's 17th, Ohio's 7th, Pennsylvania's 1st, Texas' 15th and 35th, and Virginia's 1st Congressional District.

In Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Shomari Figures is facing Republican state representative Rhett Marques. The district was redrawn after the US Supreme Court allowed Alabama to reinstate its 2023 congressional map, which had previously been blocked by a federal court. Figures are counting on strong turnout among Black voters, who make up about 40 per cent of the district’s voting-age population. US President Donald Trump campaigned for Marques in Mobile on October 2 and urged voters to back Marques. Trump would have carried the new district by 14 points in 2024.

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In Colorado's 5th District, Republican incumbent Jeff Crank is facing Democrat Jessica Killin, an Army veteran and former chief of staff to then-second gentleman Doug Emhoff. The district, which includes Colorado Springs and nearly all of El Paso County, has leaned left over the past three presidential cycles, though Trump won it by about 9 points in 2024. The Iran war has emerged as a key issue in the contest, with Crank supporting the war while maintaining that Trump should have sought congressional approval.

Florida has two tossup contests. In the 14th District, 10-term Democratic incumbent Kathy Castor is challenged by Trump-endorsed Republican Mike Beltran. The seat became more competitive after Florida’s legislature redrew the district, putting Castor on the defensive, ABC News reported.

In the 22nd District, which is an open seat following redistricting, Democrat Pia Dandiya faces Republican Casey Askar, a Marine Corps veteran. Both are political newcomers.

Iowa's 2nd District is also an open seat, with Democrat Lindsey James, a state representative and chaplain, contesting Republican Joe Mitchell, a lobbyist and former state representative. The seat became vacant as incumbent Ashley Hinson is running for the Senate. According to ABC News, Trump won this district by 10 points in 2024, but the economic impact of the Iran war and tariffs on the agriculture-heavy district has made the contest competitive.

In Kentucky's 6th District, Democrat Zach Dembo, a former federal prosecutor and Navy JAG officer, is challenging Republican Ralph Alvarado, a physician and former state senator. The seat became vacant after Republican Andy Barr entered the race for the Senate seat held by Mitch McConnell. Redistricting in 2022 made the district friendlier to Republicans, though Barr remained a consistent Democratic target after his 2012 election, as reported by ABC News.

Michigan has three competitive contests. Republican incumbent Bill Huizenga is facing Democrat Sean McCann in the 4th District, while first-term Republican Tom Barrett is contesting the 7th District against Democrat William Lawrence. The 10th District is an open seat, with Democrat Christina Hines facing Republican Mike Bouchard after incumbent John James entered the gubernatorial race.

In Michigan, Republican Bill Huizenga has the advantage of incumbency and substantially outperformed Trump in 2024, but his race appears to be tightening as many pollsters anticipate a sour environment for the president’s party. Trump has campaigned for Barrett in the swing district, which Democrat Elissa Slotkin flipped in 2018 before winning a Senate seat in 2024, while in another Michigan district Trump carried the seat by more than six points in 2024.

In Montana's 1st District, Republican Aaron Flint, an Army veteran and conservative radio host, is contesting the open seat against Democrat Sam Forstag, a union leader and wildland firefighter. The seat became vacant following Republican Representative Ryan Zinke's retirement. Trump won the district covering western Montana by nearly 12 points in 2024

New York's 17th District is another closely watched contest, with Republican incumbent Mike Lawler facing Democrat Cait Conley, an Army combat veteran. Lawler is among two Republicans seeking re-election in districts won by Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

In Ohio's 7th District, Republican incumbent Max Miller is facing Democrat Brian Poindexter, a union organiser and ironworker. Miller's re-election campaign has been affected by allegations of domestic assault made against him by his former wife, Emily Moreno. Miller has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime, according to ABC News.

Pennsylvania's 1st District will see Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick face Democrat Bob Harvie, a Bucks County commissioner. Fitzpatrick has established himself as a moderate Republican and has broken with Trump on several policy issues.

In Texas, two contests have been rated as tossups. In the 15th District, Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz is facing Democrat Bobby Pulido, a Latin Grammy-winning Tejano singer. The contest is being closely watched as a potential test of Trump's standing among Latino voters.

The 35th District is an open seat, with Democrat Johnny Garcia, a deputy sheriff, contesting Republican Carlos De La Cruz, an Air Force veteran and brother of Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz.

In Virginia's 1st District, 10-term Republican incumbent Rob Wittman is facing Democrat Shannon Taylor, the top prosecutor of Henrico County. The district is among those where Harris outperformed former President Joe Biden's 2020 performance in the 2024 election, indicating a shift towards Democrats, according to ABC News.

The outcome of these closely contested races could play a significant role in determining the balance of power in the US House of Representatives in the next Congress. (ANI)

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