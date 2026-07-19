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Home / United States / US launches fresh attack to ‘punish’ Iran after 2 American soldiers are killed in strikes

US launches fresh attack to ‘punish’ Iran after 2 American soldiers are killed in strikes

Mojtaba Khamenei calls President Donald Trump's signature on the peace deal as ‘worthless and invalid’

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:14 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Photo released by the US Central Command
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US forces have launched fresh strikes to ‘swiftly punish’ Iran following US President Donald Trump’s directions. The attack came after two US military men were killed in Jordan the day before, due to Iranian missile strikes.

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes started at 6 pm Eastern Time in the US (3.30 am on Sunday Indian Standard Time).

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“US forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander-in-Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night,” the CENTOM said on Sunday.

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Sixteen US service members have been killed and around 430 wounded since the war with Iran began.

Hours prior to this statement, the CENTCOM said, “Two US service members in Jordan were killed in action and one service member is missing.”

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday called the fallen service members "heroes". "Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve," he wrote.

Meanwhile, following the US strikes reports emerged of Iranian city of Sirik being hit. Located strategically overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, Sirik has faced sustained attacks since the US campaign targeting Iran’s southern coast began.

Over the past two or three nights, the scope of the US attacks has widened across southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island and areas near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as Ahvaz and Bushehr.

Iranian reports say the strikes have targeted not only military sites but have also affected some residential areas.

Iran, meanwhile, said it will maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz and retaliate against US military assets across the region. Both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they targeted US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain overnight.

Iranian military officials have warned that continued US attacks would bring stronger retaliatory strikes and could drag the conflict beyond the region.

A day earlier, Iran had hit Kuwait’s vital oil facilities, resulting in a number of injuries and significant material losses.

Minutes before the US announced the troop deaths earlier on Saturday, Iran's supreme leader warned of "unforgettable lessons" if the US keeps attacking the Islamic Republic.

The remarks read out on state TV and attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei, still unseen since the war began, also called President Donald Trump's signature "worthless and invalid". An Iranian negotiator said Tehran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal signed about a month ago and aimed at permanently ending the fighting.

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