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Home / United States / 22nd edition of India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas set to deepen trust, share expertise 

22nd edition of India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas set to deepen trust, share expertise 

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ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Alaska [US], September 10 (ANI): The Indian Army and the United States Army will commence the 22nd edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 as they further strengthen their defence partnership.

As per the release, this year’s training features the deployment of Arctic-trained Soldiers from the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division, based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, to the high altitudes of India. The exercise is bolstered by the participation of the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF), introducing advanced long-range precision fires and integrated command-and-control systems to the bilateral framework.

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The joint exercise will conclude on September 28.

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It was noted that US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Lieutenant General Joel "JB" Vowell, the Deputy Commanding General for US Army Pacific, are scheduled to attend key training events, underscoring the strength of the India-US defence partnership.

“Yudh Abhyas shows just how strong the US-India defence partnership has become,” said US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. “Our soldiers are training together, learning from each other, and building the trust and capabilities that make both of our countries stronger and more secure.”

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While the ambassador highlighted the strategic ties, Vowell emphasised the operational reach and practical readiness that the annual bilateral exercise delivers to the joint force.

"Yudh Abhyas is about building trust, sharing expertise, and demonstrating our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Vowell said. "Every year, our partnership with the Indian Army grows stronger, and together we are ready to meet any challenge."

The release underlined that this year’s exercise features a command post exercise and a field training exercise, culminating in a combined live-fire demonstration. This event will showcase the digital integration of several US and Indian long-range and precision fire and rocket systems.

Noting how it operates under the strategic framework of Operation Pathways, this iteration marks a historic milestone with the first-of-its-kind deployment of advanced counter-drone systems to India. The integration of the Mobile Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System, or MLIDS, allows both nations to adapt together to emerging battlefield threats and reinforce regional readiness. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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