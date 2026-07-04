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Home / United States / 3 Gujarat family members killed in massive Ohio Motel Fire; victims trapped as flames engulfed building

3 Gujarat family members killed in massive Ohio Motel Fire; victims trapped as flames engulfed building

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:58 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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The victims were identified as Hiteshbhai Suthar, his wife Hinaben, and their 20-year-old daughter Ishani. Image credit/Social media
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Originally from Nadiad in Gujarat's Kheda district, the family had moved to the United States around two years ago in search of better opportunities

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Three members of a family from Gujarat were killed after a massive fire tore through the Econo Lodge motel in Wooster, Ohio, where they had been living and working, according to local authorities.

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The victims were identified as Hiteshbhai Suthar, his wife Hinaben, and their 20-year-old daughter Ishani.

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Originally from Nadiad in Gujarat's Kheda district, the family had moved to the United States around two years ago in search of better opportunities.

Hiteshbhai worked at the motel, while Hinaben was employed at a neighbouring property. Their daughter, Ishani, worked at a nearby McDonald's.

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The fire broke out at around 1.30 am local time. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before flames and thick smoke rapidly engulfed the building. According to local reports, the family became trapped inside their room and called the motel's front desk for help.

Motel employee April Graser said she immediately called emergency services after another guest alerted her to the blaze, reports ABC News.

She recalled hearing the family crying and pleading for help as the fire spread. The family was reportedly advised to turn on the bathroom water supply and shelter inside the bathroom to escape the smoke, but rescuers were unable to reach them.

Wooster Township Fire Chief Dallas Terrell said firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting through the roof and made several rescue attempts, but the intensity of the fire prevented them from reaching the trapped occupants.

The blaze escalated into a five-alarm fire, prompting a response from nearly 70 firefighters from around 15 fire departments. Authorities said no other guests were killed or injured, although one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Images from the scene showed extensive damage to the motel, located about 96 km south of Cleveland.

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