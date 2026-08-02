4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska

Washington DC [US], August 2 (ANI/WAM): A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck the US state of Alaska on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 kilometres.

Advertisement

No casualties or material damage have been reported so far. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)