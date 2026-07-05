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Home / United States / 4 children among 8 shot at in Brooklyn's Coney Island

4 children among 8 shot at in Brooklyn's Coney Island

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:01 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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At least eight people, including four children, were injured in a shooting in the Coney Island neighbourhood of Brooklyn late on the Fourth of July, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

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Police officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 10:37 p.m. on the 2900 block of West 31st Street, where they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds, reports ABC News

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The injured include two men aged 37 and 33, two women aged 25 and 21, a 14-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

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According to the NYPD, seven of the victims are in stable condition after being taken to nearby hospitals by emergency medical services. The 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Police said a firearm was recovered from the scene, but no arrests have been made so far. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

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The incident occurred on the night of Independence Day celebrations, when large crowds had gathered across New York City, including at the popular Coney Island waterfront.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward as investigators continue to search for those responsible.

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