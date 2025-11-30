DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / 4 dead, 10 wounded in shooting at banquet hall in California in US  

4 dead, 10 wounded in shooting at banquet hall in California in US  

Early indications ‘suggest this may have been a targeted incident’

article_Author
AP
Stockton, Updated At : 11:50 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
First responders walk through a parking lot near the scene of a mass shooting on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. AP/PTI
Advertisement

Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff's officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The victims included both children and adults, said Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff's office. Early indications “suggest this may have been a targeted incident”, Brent said during a news conference at the scene.

Advertisement

Local officials said the suspected shooter has not been caught and pleaded with the public for help. Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.

Advertisement

“If you have any information as to this individual, reach out immediately. If you are this individual, turn yourself in immediately,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said during a news conference.

The shooting occurred just before 6 pm inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses. Stockton is a city of 320,000 about 64 kilometres south of Sacramento.

Advertisement

“Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved ones, praying that they survive,” Mayor Christina Fugazzi said.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts