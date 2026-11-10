5 Indian-American lawmakers back push for Diwali as federal holiday in US

Washington, DC [US], November 10 (ANI): US lawmakers, spearheaded by Congresswoman Grace Meng, have reintroduced legislation in the House of Representatives seeking to designate Diwali as a federal holiday.

The Diwali Day Act has secured the backing of 19 lawmakers, including Indian-origin representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Suhas Subramanyam, Shri Thanedar, Ro Khanna and Ami Bera.

Meng, who heads the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, stated in an official release, "My Diwali Day Act will help educate Americans about the importance of this day, and I will continue working to create a more inclusive nation that honours the rich cultural traditions of its people."

The draft legislation defines Diwali, also referred to as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, as a pivotal annual observance for several religious groups, encompassing Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.

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The celebration is also observed by billions across South Asian, Southeast Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities.

Meng noted that while the festival carries diverse significance across various religious, ethnic and cultural groups, it binds observers together through reflection, prayer and gatherings with loved ones.

"Diwali represents the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. At a time when anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate is on the rise, recognising Diwali as a federal holiday sends a powerful message that Hindus, as well as Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, are valued members of our society," she stated.

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The caucus highlighted that Hindu and South Asian populations nationwide face a concerning surge in hostility, intimidation and targeted violence.

"This includes vandalism at Hindu places of worship, an attempted mass shooting during Navratri festivities at a Hindu temple in Illinois, and the recent racist disruption of a Diwali celebration in Washington State. CAPAC has been sounding the alarm that these acts of hate must be taken seriously and investigated by federal authorities," the caucus stated.

Enactment of the Bill by Congress would establish Diwali as the 12th federally recognised holiday in the United States.

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Proponents emphasised that the holiday and the accompanying day off would demonstrate governmental recognition of citizens' cultures and traditions.

Meng has similarly authored the Lunar New Year Day Act to achieve federal recognition for the Lunar New Year.

The proposed legislation has garnered endorsements from Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Asian American Federation, Coalition of Hindus of North America, Hindus for Human Rights, Hindu Temple Society of North America, Indian American Impact, Indian Diaspora Council, Indo-Caribbean Alliance, International Commission on Dalit Rights, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund, The Sikh Cultural Society, The Sikh Coalition, South Asian Impact Foundation and Southeast Asia Resource Action Center. (ANI)

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