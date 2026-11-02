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Home / United States / 9 killed as Bahamas-bound plane crashes into residential area in south Florida

9 killed as Bahamas-bound plane crashes into residential area in south Florida

The plane took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas

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Reuters
Chicago, Updated At : 08:24 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Impact site following the crash of a Learjet 60 in a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, US, on November 1, 2026. Reuters
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A Learjet 60 with nine people on board crashed on Sunday in a residential area near Cresthaven in south Florida, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

Everyone on board died when the aircraft crashed about 12:50 pm ET (1750 GMT), according to a social media post from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who called the incident a "horrific tragedy."

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The plane took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, the FAA said in a statement, adding that the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the incident.

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More details awaited.

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