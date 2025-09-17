DT
PT
Home / United States / A look at charges against man accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk

A look at charges against man accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk

Prosecutors submit the charges against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson to the court, and a judge reads them aloud and says he will appoint a defence attorney
AP
Provo (US), Updated At : 09:24 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Charlie Kirk. Reuters file
The man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk faces seven counts in state court in connection with the fatal shooting at a Utah Valley University campus event last week.

Prosecutors submitted the charges against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson to the court on Tuesday, and a judge read them aloud and said he would appoint a defence attorney.

Robinson's family has declined to comment to The Associated Press since his arrest.

Here is a breakdown of the counts against him    

Aggravated murder

This charge says Robinson intentionally or knowingly caused Kirk's death. A conviction is punishable by death, life in prison, life without parole or at least 25 years behind bars. A sentence could be further enhanced because Robinson allegedly targeted Kirk for his political beliefs and carried out the attack in the presence of children.

Felony discharge of a firearm

Robinson is accused of shooting Kirk with a firearm. As with the murder charge, penalties for this count could be higher because he allegedly targeted Kirk for his political beliefs and carried out the attack in the presence of children.

Obstruction of justice

There are two counts of this. One alleges that Robinson removed a rifle he used to shoot Kirk from the scene and hid it. The second alleges that he removed and hid the clothes he wore when he shot Kirk.

Witness tampering

There are also two charges on this count. One alleges that Robinson told his roommate to delete text messages they exchanged after the shooting. The other alleges that he told his roommate to stay silent and request a lawyer if police asked questions.

Violence offence committed in presence of a child        

Prosecutors allege that Robinson knew children under age 14 were present at the time of the shooting and may have heard or seen it. This count, too, carries the potential for enhanced penalties because he allegedly targeted Kirk for his political beliefs.

