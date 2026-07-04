"A mortal threat to liberty": Trump vows to vanquish communism in landmark 250th anniversary address

South Dakota [US], July 4 (ANI): As the United States enters its 250th year of Independence, President Donald Trump has issued a blistering proclamation, characterising the ideology of Communism as the greatest existential challenge the nation has ever faced, stating "Communism is a mortal threat to American Liberty."

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Standing before the monumental granite faces of his predecessors at Mount Rushmore, the President framed the upcoming era not merely as a celebration of liberty, but as a decisive battle for the American soul and described Communism as a destructive force that threatens the foundational bedrock of the United States.

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"Yet as we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack. A generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of Communism, there is now a resurgence of the Communist menace in our land--including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life. These are not mere political disagreements, like differences over taxes or regulations," he said.

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"Communism is a mortal threat to American Liberty. It is the Greatest Threat to our Country including World War One, World War Two, Pearl Harbor, or 9/11. Because Communism is the enemy of Free People everywhere. It is the enemy of the Constitution. Above all, it is the Enemy of July 4th, 1776," he added.

The President argued that Communism is fundamentally incompatible with the principles of life and liberty that have defined the American story. He dismissed the moral claims of Communist doctrine, labelling it as a "Godless" system that uses any means necessary, regardless of its human cost, to achieve its ends.

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He further warned that such an ideology poses an inherent danger to any democracy.

"Communism is the exact opposite of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness--it is death, tyranny and the pursuit of evil. The Godless Communist morality states that anything is justified to bring about the inhuman visions they propose. They have no respect for law, justice, principle, tradition, or your God-given rights. It is an ideology of mass theft, mass control, mass lies, and mass murder. Such doctrines can be given no quarter in a Democracy, because the first thing they do when they get into power is turn around, and destroy it--just as Communists have done in other countries all over the world," Trump stated.

Further in his address, the President argued that the current resurgence of Communist sentiment within the country is fundamentally incompatible with the American way of life. Rejecting the notion that these differences are merely matters of tax or regulatory policy, he positioned the conflict as one of moral and historical survival.

President Trump used the backdrop of the 250th anniversary to launch a fierce critique of what he termed "Marxist lies" regarding the nation's heritage.

"You can be loyal to Karl Marx, or you can be loyal to America. You can be a Communist, or you can be a Patriot. You cannot be both. As for those who would peddle Marxist lies about our heritage--who tell our children that we live on stolen land, or that our heroes were oppressors--they are doing something much worse than slandering our past. They are attacking our future. They are trying to tear down the American Character, to destroy the people who declared Independence, crossed the Delaware, settled the West, and conquered the skies. But we will never let that happen," Trump said.

He vowed to defend the "American Character" against those he described as radicals and thieves who seek to "tear down" the history of the founders.

"Our American Ancestors did not shed their blood at Concord and Trenton, Gettysburg and Shiloh, Midway and Normandy, just so that a band of thieves and radicals could come in and loot and pillage the nation our heroes died to win, build, and save. So on the eve of this 250th anniversary of American Liberty, we resolve and swear for all to hear that the Citizens of the United States of America will vanquish Communism from our shores, and send it into exile once and for all. America will never be a Communist country!" he declared.

Furthermore, Trump urged a decisive shift in legislative strategy, explicitly calling for the elimination of the filibuster to clear the path for the passage of the "SAVE America Act." He framed the urgency of this legislative manoeuvre as essential for the preservation of the country's future, asserting that the outcomes of the next election cycle lie entirely in the hands of the electorate's resolve.

"We can only lose the midterms if we allow ourselves to lose the midterms--if we are foolish, stupid, and unwise. But if we terminate the filibuster as we should do, and immediately vote for the SAVE America Act, then we will not lose an election for 100 years," the President remarked. (ANI)

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