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Home / United States / "A whole civilisation will die tonight": Trump claims "total regime change" in Iran as deadline looms

"A whole civilisation will die tonight": Trump claims "total regime change" in Iran as deadline looms

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ANI
Updated At : 06:20 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], April 7 (ANI): As the deadline for military action against Tehran approaches, US President Donald Trump has issued a series of provocative statements suggesting a monumental shift in the geopolitical landscape. Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump warned of the potential for unprecedented destruction while simultaneously hinting at a transition of power within Iran.

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"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote, reflecting the gravity of the ongoing military standoff. The statement comes amidst reports of US strikes on Kharg Island and other strategic Iranian infrastructure.

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Despite the ominous warning, the President suggested that a new political reality might be emerging in Tehran. He claimed that "now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

Trump framed the current escalation as the culmination of a decades-long period of hostility between the two nations. He stated, "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end."

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The President ended his message with a note of support for the Iranian populace, writing, "God Bless the Great People of Iran!" as the world awaits the outcome of the 8:00 PM Eastern Time deadline.

This rhetoric underscores President Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He has warned that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges.

Further intensifying the threat, the President stated on Monday that the goal would be to leave these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window. During a White House press briefing, he added, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

Trump emphasised that this is a "critical period" and noted that Washington has provided Tehran with the necessary time to reach an agreement to end the war. He confirmed that while Iran had requested a seven-day extension, he granted them 10 days to make a deal.

"They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said, reiterating that the ultimatum marks a final opportunity for Tehran to avoid total infrastructure collapse. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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