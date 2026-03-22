"Achieved goals weeks ahead of schedule": Trump slams local media report on Iran war

Washington DC [US], March 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at a political analyst who claimed that he had not met his goals in Iran.

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Trump then said the US had blown Iran off the map and that Tehran is willing to come on table; however, he is not interested in making one.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven't met my own goals. Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule! Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don't! We are weeks ahead of schedule. Just like their incompetent Election coverage of me, The Failing New York Times always gets it wrong! President DJT."

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As per The New York Times, US President Donald Trump claimed progress in the war, but his objectives keep changing.

"As the U.S.-Israeli airstrike campaign got underway last month, the Trump administration said it aspired to create conditions for regime change in Tehran. The White House also said it aimed to completely strip Iran of its stockpile of nuclear fuel, which could be fashioned into a weapon," The New York Times report read.

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New York Times also reported further that fuel was being sold in the US for USD 4 per gallon, and the Pentagon called for USD 200 billion to replace its ammunition.

Trump then said that the US was "very close" to meeting its objectives.

"Friday's post appeared to retreat from earlier, more ambitious goals, omitting any reference to them. Instead, President Trump focused on weakening Iran's military and defence capabilities, while vowing to defend U.S. allies in the Middle East," The New York Times reported.

"He maintained that the United States was "getting very close to meeting our objectives" and left the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to other countries that use it, claiming the United States does not.

"If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn't be necessary once Iran's threat is eradicated," he said, the report added.

President Trump also repeated claims that Iran wants a deal but says he does not. Iranian officials continue to reject talks following the February 28 attacks.

President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the United States would soon wrap up its military operations in Iran. Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social, listing five objectives that largely include the destruction of Iranian military infrastructure and facilities, not allowing Iran to get close to nuclear capability and protecting America's allies in West Asia, such as Israel, the UAE, Qatar, among others. (ANI)

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