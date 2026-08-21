After 9 months at sea, US warship leaves Middle East amid mental health concerns

Washington, DC [US], August 21 (ANI): The USS Abraham Lincoln has begun its return voyage following an extended deployment exceeding nine months in the Middle East during the Iran conflict, amidst growing anxiety over crew exhaustion, mental well-being, and reported food shortages, according to a US official cited by CBS News on Thursday.

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Relieving the San Diego-based vessel is the Japan-based USS George Washington, which has arrived in the region to assume operational duties, bringing an end to an extraordinarily long assignment for the aircraft carrier and its approximately 5,000-strong crew.

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Having departed San Diego on November 21, 2025, the vessel was later redirected to the Middle East after hostilities with Iran erupted in February. Functioning as a primary launchpad, the carrier carried out thousands of air sorties in support of US military operations, greatly escalating the operational burden on its complement.

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The vessel's departure takes place amid heightened concerns voiced by relatives of military personnel regarding living conditions aboard the ship, citing reports of declining mental health, fatigue, and food shortages. Certain families alleged that service members experienced increasing emotional strain as the mission dragged on.

The issues have attracted scrutiny from Democratic legislators in Washington, who requested answers regarding the welfare of personnel on board. The aircraft carrier had reportedly spent over 200 consecutive days at sea without a port call, a duration lawmakers characterised as a modern-day record.

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However, US defence authorities have refuted claims that conditions on the ship degenerated to the extent portrayed in media reports. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth characterised reports of deteriorating conditions as "completely misrepresented", whilst Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao accused media coverage of being "dishonest".

President Donald Trump likewise dismissed assertions that the deployment was excessively long. When asked on August 14 whether spending over 260 days at sea was excessive, Trump remarked that it was "not nearly long enough", citing the arrival of another US aircraft carrier to substitute the Lincoln.

Amid continued focus on crew welfare, US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper inspected the vessel over the weekend. In a statement issued on August 16, Cooper described the visit as "awe-inspiring" and commended the crew's resilience.

Cooper stated that the ship recorded the lowest number of documented mental health cases among the US Navy's 11 active aircraft carriers, attributing this to leadership prioritising crew welfare and fortitude. He nonetheless acknowledged the severe strain associated with extended periods at sea.

"Deployment at sea is uniquely challenging and tough," Cooper said, noting that individuals handle stress in different ways.

Navy representatives stated there had been no documented rise in suicide attempts or suicidal ideation on board. Authorities are, however, probing an August 3 incident involving a sailor who fell overboard and was subsequently rescued.

The conclusion of the deployment has provided immense relief to families waiting for the carrier's return after months of uncertainty. Jefferson Kelley, whose son Jackson is deployed aboard the ship on his first assignment, told CBS News that he was desperate to see his son return home.

The aircraft carrier's transit back to its homeport in San Diego is expected to take roughly three weeks. (ANI)

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