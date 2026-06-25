"AI will be one of the defining engines of prosperity for decades to come": US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg at Pax Silica Summit

Washington, DC [US], June 25 (ANI): US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg highlighted the critical need for global collaboration in building secure technology frameworks at the two-day Summit for Pax Silica partner economies.

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Addressing delegates, Helberg emphasised that nations around the world are facing identical structural challenges as they navigate the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence.

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"Governments everywhere are asking many of the same questions - How do we build trusted AI ecosystems? How do we attract investment? How do we secure resilient supply chains? How do we ensure our citizens share in the prosperity AI can create? No country can answer those questions alone," Helberg said.

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He noted that the current geopolitical and economic landscape demands proactive partnerships rather than defensive strategies.

"Countries are not looking for another forum to manage decline. They are looking for practical partners to help growth. This is exactly why we are here today," the Under Secretary explained.

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Underscoring the long-term impact of deep-tech innovation, Helberg outlined how artificial intelligence will serve as the primary bedrock for international financial stability and economic advancement.

"Artificial Intelligence is already transforming the global economy. But what we have seen so far is only the beginning. AI is not just a powerful driver for growth today, it will be one of the defining engines of prosperity for decades to come," he stated.

In alignment with this push for global collaboration, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan on Wednesday met US Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg, who is hosting the Pax Silica initiative, to bolster supply chain security across critical technology domains.

Highlighting the bilateral engagement on the sidelines of the event, the Indian embassy in the US shared on X, "MeitY Secretary S Krishnan met with US Under Secretary of State Jacob S Helberg to deepen bilateral technological cooperation."

"They discussed avenues for cooperation in building diversified and trusted supply chains, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, AI adoption, and securing access to critical minerals," the embassy added.

Krishnan is visiting the US capital to participate in this second Pax Silica Summit. The high-level congregation features member countries that have signed up for the framework, all exploring alternative strategies to secure access to critical minerals, a strategic sector where China currently holds a dominant position.

The inaugural Pax Silica Summit took place last December, with New Delhi formally joining the initiative in February on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi.

Rather than functioning as a standard trade agreement, the initiative operates as a pact for economic and military security. This framework is anchored on the understanding that future security will rely heavily on which nations manage and control the artificial intelligence value chain.

Semiconductors and critical minerals lie at the very heart of this initiative, with both resources becoming increasingly vital for national security and global economic competitiveness. The framework underscores an intensifying strategy by Washington and its allies to decouple and lower reliance on Beijing in industries crucial to the future global economy. (ANI)

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