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Home / United States / "All Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world": US threatens secondary sanctions against foreign airports, fuel suppliers

"All Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world": US threatens secondary sanctions against foreign airports, fuel suppliers

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ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 22 (ANI): United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out of international travel from Wednesday (local time), on September 23, as Washington threatens secondary sanctions against foreign companies that continue providing services to Iran’s carriers.

According to Al Jazeera, Bessent said on Monday that “on September 23, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” as the Trump administration steps up economic pressure on Tehran.

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The warning extends beyond Iranian airlines to foreign airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing companies and other businesses involved in supporting the carriers’ international operations.

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“If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system,” Bessent said, according to Al Jazeera.

The latest threat comes amid the Trump administration’s broader sanctions campaign aimed at restricting Iran’s access to international financial and commercial networks.

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Earlier this month, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Iranian airlines that had not previously been targeted, along with companies outside Iran accused of supporting Iran’s aviation sector.

Iran’s aviation industry has already faced significant restrictions due to years of US sanctions, which have limited Iranian carriers’ ability to purchase new aircraft and obtain spare parts and maintenance services.

The latest measures form part of a wider US sanctions regime targeting Iran’s economy, including its energy, shipping, technology, gold and digital-asset sectors. Secondary sanctions can expose foreign businesses dealing with sanctioned Iranian entities to restrictions on their access to the US financial system.

Bessent’s comments came a day after talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China is among Iran’s key economic partners and diplomatic supporters, making Beijing’s cooperation significant to Washington’s efforts to restrict Tehran’s access to international finance.

According to Al Jazeera, Bessent said Chinese officials had been “very engaged” in discussions surrounding the US pressure campaign.

He also said Washington was holding positive discussions with Chinese financial authorities, including People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, over compliance with US sanctions targeting Iran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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