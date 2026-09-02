Ambassador Kwatra, US Congressman Huizenga discuss India-US defence, trade and technology cooperation

Washington DC [US], September 2 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra and US Congressman Bill Huizenga held discussions on several aspects of the bilateral partnership, including defence, trade and tech cooperation.

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Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Had a useful conversation with Congressman @RepHuizenga, Chairman of the Sub-Committee on South and Central Asia, House Foreign Affairs Committee. We exchanged views on recent progress and other developments that have a bearing on the India-US partnership, including defence, trade and technology cooperation."

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Ambassador Kwatra said that he briefed Congressman Huizenga on the deepening cooperation in the energy security domain between New Delhi and Washington-- including diversification of sources of supply and the growing exchanges on regional issues.

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Kwatra also extended the US congressman thanks for lending weight to the bipartisan support in Congress for the relationship.

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/2094882400513958178?s=20

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The recent engagement comes as India and the United States continue to deepen their ties across several fronts.

Earlier in August, Ambassador Kwatra also held discussions with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte where he spoke about further strengthening the collaboration with India.

"Had a productive discussion with Governor of Montana @GovGianforte regarding the strong ties of the State with India and the potential for further collaboration," he said on X.

Also in August, Ambassador Kwatra had met Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp. and held productive discussions on expanding India-Georgia trade and investment partnership.

They also discussed greater connectivity and opportunities to deepen collaboration in business, innovation, and education.

"Looking forward to Georgia's continued contribution to stronger India-U.S. ties," Ambassador Kwatra said.

Earlier in August, Kwatra had also called on American business leaders across the southeastern US to deepen investment ties with India, pitching the nation's rapidly expanding manufacturing and innovation sectors as prime opportunities for global supply chain partnerships. (ANI)

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