“America big enough for all of us”: El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat as first Muslim senator

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed took to the stage in Michigan to claim victory in a fiercely competitive race, even as major networks noted that the tally remained tight. While CBS News held off on an official call, the Fox News Decision Desk formally projected that El-Sayed would defeat Republican Mike Rogers to secure the state's Senate seat, a historic win that will make him the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

Addressing an enthusiastic gathering of supporters, a jubilant El-Sayed declared: “Michigan, we did it!”

Advertisement

Expressing deep gratitude, he shared that he was "so proud and honoured" to claim the mantle of senator-elect, acknowledging the uphill battle of his campaign.

Advertisement

“You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates, so thank you,” he told the crowd, adding, “This is all yours.”

Reflecting on the campaign trail, El-Sayed thanked voters for opening their churches, synagogues and homes to him.

Advertisement

“Thank you for your trust and your belief and your kindness,” he stated, noting, “I'm going to take it all with me and I hope to bring back the kind of leadership that more than earns it.”

The candidate also addressed the hostile rhetoric he faced during the electoral race, arguing that attacks directed at him were ultimately aimed at his base. He asserted that his opponents "were targeting and attacking you".

Contrasting his vision for the nation with that of his political rivals, El-Sayed delivered a unifying message: “They want an America that is too small for some of us. We know that America is big enough for all of us.”

The high-stakes victory in Michigan unfolded as US networks projected a sweeping nationwide wave, with Democrats capturing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. The dramatic shift redrew the political map, seeing Texas and Kansas elect their first Democratic senators in decades, alongside crucial party flips in Ohio, Iowa, North and South Carolina, and Maine.

Reacting to the sweeping electoral setback, US President Donald Trump told Fox News in a live phone interview that he did not view the midterm losses as a mandate on his presidency.

“I don’t view it as a hit on me... We’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency in terms of the economy, in terms of all the things that we’ve done,” Trump told Fox News.

Extending formal recognition to the opposition, Trump offered his congratulations while attributing Republican defeats to candidates who failed to energise his core base.

“Well, I say this, Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it,” Trump said.

According to Fox News data, four key voting blocs — young people, independents, rural voters and Hispanic voters — pivoted away from the GOP in substantial numbers. Voter dissatisfaction was heavily fuelled by economic friction, including inflation and Trump's tariff policies, alongside blowback over the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

This widespread voter realignment enabled Democrats to pierce traditionally steadfast Republican strongholds, securing a Senate seat in South Carolina and a historic victory in Kansas that broke nearly a century of conservative dominance, mirroring the monumental win in Texas, which had not voted Democrat since 1994. CNN reported that voters also weighed concerns regarding presidential conduct and perceptions of personal enrichment as central issues at the ballot box. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)