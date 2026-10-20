"America of today is more polarised than ever before": Raja Krishnamoorthi blames government rhetoric for rising hate crimes

Washington, DC [US], October 20 (ANI): Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has expressed concern over growing polarisation in the United States, alleging that rhetoric from senior government leaders is contributing to hostility against minority communities and creating an environment that enables hate crimes.

Speaking with ANI regarding the deep societal divisions impacting constituents and religious devotees across his district, the Illinois lawmaker accused senior officials of marginalising diverse groups and creating a climate that enables real-world violence.

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"Well, yes, I do think that the America of today is more polarised than ever before," Krishnamoorthi stated. "And again, part of the reason is because the leadership at the very top of the government is polarising people. They are actually going after groups of people, whether they are Muslims, or Indians, or, you know, gay people. They are basically villainising people."

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To demonstrate the direct consequences of divisive government messaging, Krishnamoorthi cited a recent controversial social media post by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) targeting immigrants, which was swiftly followed by a horrific attack on a Sikh driver.

The DHS had removed an X post featuring a Transformers-themed cartoon confronting an Indian Sikh man with the phrase “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive Mr. Singh” following fierce condemnation. The deleted post portrayed a facial-haired man wearing a bandana opposite the Transformers character Optimus Prime adorned with the DHS seal on his armour. The poster also read, "Self deport or find out."

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"I mean, the best example of that was the Department of Homeland Security tweet on their official account targeting a quote, unquote, 'Mr. Singh,' and saying, you know, 'self-deport or else. And predictably, one week later, a gentleman named Mr. Singh, a Sikh truck driver, was stabbed 17 times, came within inches of his life," Krishnamoorthi pointed out.

Emphasising that ending the wave of hate crimes across the nation requires immediate accountability from federal leaders, Krishnamoorthi urged officials at every level of government to present a unified front against discrimination.

"And this is what has to stop. If we're going to stop this horrible rash of hate, it has to stop at the top," Krishnamoorthi urged. "And once that happens, I think things become better, although we at all levels of government have to stand together against it."

His remarks come amid concerns over an alleged attempted mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, Illinois, near Chicago, where Krishnamoorthi and his family were worshipping.

A 19-year-old, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested for allegedly making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon after he allegedly plotted a mass shooting targeting the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, near Chicago.

On the other hand, according to The New York Times, the cartoon image shared by DHS last month drew immediate backlash from Indian American organisations and Democratic lawmakers, who condemned it as racially discriminatory toward Sikh Americans and harmful to millions sharing the common surname.

Addressing the post, NYT reported that DHS said in a statement that the graphic depicted Harjinder Singh, an Indian national facing vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges after pleading not guilty in a fatal Florida turnpike crash that claimed three lives.

The federal agency dismissed the public outcry as “nonsensical drivel” and asserted that “Harjinder Singh is an illegal alien from India who should never have been in our country,” according to the NYT.

It added that the department offered no immediate explanation for why the post was taken down.NYT further highlighted that the timing of the incident, occurring alongside the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, heightened public outrage. Sikh men, who traditionally keep beards and wear turbans, were repeatedly targeted in violent, anti-Muslim hate crimes following the 2001 attacks due to mistaken identity, the NYT reported. (ANI)

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