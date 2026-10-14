"America wants answers": Trump questions Rep Omar’s wealth after reported net worth revision

Washington DC [US] October 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) questioned Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over a reported revision in her declared net worth, alleging possible financial irregularities and raising questions about the assets of the Minnesota lawmaker and her husband.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned why the Democrat had reportedly declared a net worth of up to USD 30 million before subsequently saying that the figure was an accounting error and that it was actually USD 100,000.

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"Why did Ilhan Omar report a Net Worth of up to 30 Million Dollars just a short time ago, and then immediately say, 'Oh, I made a mistake! It’s really $100,000.' Could it be that her highly paid accountant actually reported the money that was stolen from her fraudulent activities in Minnesota?" Trump said.

He further questioned whether the original figure had been accurate before being withdrawn, while alleging that Omar may have been unable to explain the source of such wealth.

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"Would something like that be possible? Do you think the accountant actually gave the right number the first time, 30 Million Dollars, and then she was forced to disavow because she never would have been able to report where that much money came from? She must have freaked out when she saw that money!" he added.

Trump also questioned the couple's property and assets, writing, "Where did her house come from, where did her cars come from, and what about her lovely place in Washington, D.C.?"

"I didn’t know that Congressmen and women made that kind of money, but I do know her husband, according to information and belief, makes almost nothing, so it couldn’t have come from him," he said.

He also asked, "How many people did she illegally bring into our Country from Somalia?" before concluding, "America wants answers, and we want them, NOW!"

According to a report by the New York Post, Omar's husband, Tim Mynett, initially valued his venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital, and his now-defunct California-based wine business, eStCru, at up to USD 30 million in the congresswoman's 2024 financial disclosure.

However, the report said that in Omar's 2025 financial disclosure, Mynett reported no income from his venture capital firm and between USD 200 and USD 1,000 in income from the wine business, which shut down in April.

The New York Post also reported that Mynett was spotted on Tuesday (local time) for the first time since the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) raided the couple's home in Washington, DC. Trump also referred to the property in his post while questioning how the couple could afford it.

According to The Washington Post, allegations concerning Omar's immigration history have circulated for years in conservative circles, although federal officials who have promoted the claims have not provided substantiating evidence. Omar and her team have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Earlier on Monday, Omar alleged political intimidation after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) searched her Washington, DC, home, with the Justice Department confirming that the action was part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

According to CBS News, the search took place early Monday morning and centred on Omar's immigration paperwork. Sources cited by the broadcaster said the documents under scrutiny included paperwork completed by her late father when she was a child.

In a post on X, Omar said, "I'm ok," alleging that the search was an attempt to target political opponents and weaponise federal law enforcement.

"Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponise federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation," she said, adding, "I will not be silenced."

The Justice Department confirmed that HSI had executed a judicially authorised search warrant secured by the department, stating that the enforcement action was "part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation." However, it did not name Omar or specify the subject of the investigation, as per CBS News. (ANI)

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