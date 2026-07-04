"American giants": Trump salutes founding fathers in historic 250th anniversary address

South Dakota [US], July 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time), on the eve of the nation's 250th anniversary, paid tribute to the "American giants" carved into the Black Hills of Mount Rushmore.

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Addressing a patriotic crowd on the eve of America's 250th Independence Day, the President anchored his vision for the nation's future in the legacy of four of his most influential predecessors: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

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"We salute the father of our country, George Washington. The author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson. The great emancipator and savior of our union, Abraham Lincoln. And the man who built America into a global superpower, Theodore Roosevelt," President Trump stated.

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Framing the quartet as "men of action, ambition, daring, and destiny," the President argued that their leadership established a standard of greatness that continues to drive the American character.

"These men could only have been made in the USA. Their faces are engraved on these bluffs, not only because of what they did, but to remind us forever who we are. These heroes exemplify what is timeless, enduring, and eternal about the American character," he said.

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He described these figures not merely as historical relics, but as the architects of a republic that has achieved more in 250 years than any other society in human history.

These are the men who declared the freedom, won our freedom, saved our freedom, and secured our freedom. They were men of action, men of ambition, men of daring, men of destiny, and men of truly great intelligence. Above all, they were great men of history," Trump noted.

"Tonight, on the threshold of our 250th year, we stand beneath the monument of these heroes, a true group of unbelievable people. And we rededicate ourselves to being a nation as big, bold, noble, and as great as these American giants. And that's not easy to do, but we're going to do it," he added.

The President's address served as a sweeping review of American ingenuity, painting a picture of a nation that "dreamed and created the modern world."

Highlighting a timeline of innovation, from the assembly line and the telephone to the splitting of the atom and lunar exploration, he argued that the US remains the "most exceptional nation ever to exist in human history."

"We are the nation that dreamed and created the modern world--we laid the railroads, we raised up those big, beautiful skyscrapers, harnessed electricity, and invented the light bulb, the telephone, the airplane, the assembly line, the television, the microchip, the personal computer, the internet, GPS, the smartphone, and almost everything else that has ever been invented--including... a thing called air conditioning. We charted the human genome to cure diseases, we powered entire cities by splitting single atoms, and planted our flag on the Moon. Americans filled the airwaves of the planet with our music and our culture. We invented baseball, basketball, football, volleyball, NASCAR, and the Rodeos of the West. Americans have won the most Olympic medals of any country in the world by far, the most Nobel Prizes... and the most world records. We publish by far the most patents, we produce the best movies, we make the best music, and we raise up the greatest entertainers and strongest athletes the world has ever seen," he noted.

"The United States of America is where the greatest civilization in human history became greater than ever before. On the grounds and granite hills and the rugged plains of this wide-open continent, they forged a uniquely American character, a new breed of citizen. That's you. Congratulations. Congratulations," he added.

As the country celebrates this semiquincentennial milestone, the President concluded with a promise to protect the legacy of the Founders. "There has never been anything like us anywhere on earth," he declared, "and we are not going to let anyone take it away." (ANI)

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